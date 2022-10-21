Siloam Springs School Board takes steps to add school resource officers

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board met on Oct. 13 to discuss progress on the new administration building, give the annual report to the public and sign a new memorandum of understanding with the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The meeting began with Superintendent Jody Wiggins' report, which mainly consisted of updating the board on the progress made on finding a consultant group to form a strategic plan for the school.

"We have talked a lot about a strategic plan. We sent out numerous plans for proposals from different consultant groups, and we have five that are interested. District leadership has narrowed it to three, but we have some followup questions for those three," Wiggins said.

The meeting then shifted to the annual report to the public, which was led by the district directors.

Kelly Svebek, director of assessment and accountability, took the helm for most of the report, offering up data on accreditation status, enrollment, income levels in the district and demographics on race and ethnicity.

"What you see is that every school is fully accredited. What you don't see is the immense amount of work that led to that," Svebek said.

One of the most notable points from the report was the enrollment update.

"Enrollment, for this year, is up. As of Oct. 5, we have 4,474 students," Svebek said.

She continued, saying, "We definitely are growing and seeing an increase in our student population. If you look at the historical size of the district, we have over doubled in the past three or four decades."

Svebek said that while not all of the numbers are quite yet ready for public release, the district is experiencing good growth.

After the report was finished, the meeting then shifted to a report from Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick, who began with an announcement to the public about employment opportunities.

"I think it's really important that we let the public know that we are still looking for people to work. We have some jobs open, including a food service position and eight bus driver positions," Patrick said.

He then announced the district has once again received a grant for technology, this year totaling $350,000, which Patrick said will help replace old laptops at Allen and Northside elementaries.

Patrick also gave a brief update on the new administration building, which he said has been going very smoothly.

"I've been out to the site, and we are actually getting dirt moved," he said. "The engineers and the dirt work company were extremely pleased with the land."

The big action item of the night was a vote on a new memorandum of understanding with the Siloam Springs Police Department.

"We've been working with the city on trying to add two [School Resource Officers], and we are at the point where we would at least like to set money aside and agree to terms with the city on how we would do that," Wiggins said.

He continued, saying, "The new [memorandum of understanding] has new numbers that include two new officers and some startup costs. I would be excited when we get to the point where we can actually put them in place."

The board voted unanimously in favor of the new memorandum.