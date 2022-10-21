Snakes alive!

Snakes? Some people just get chills from hearing that word, but snakes are our friends.

Really.

Snakes consume rodents throughout most of the year here in Arkansas, weather permitting. Rodents do a lot of damage to houses, warehouses, transmitter towers, electrical grid stations and other structures throughout Arkansas and the U.S. Snakes love to dine on them. So they can't be that bad, right?

Right!

The fear of snakes usually causes an anxiety disorder, associated with a sudden encounter outside with a reptile while active, when you are taking a walk in the park, hiking, camping, or simply in your own backyard. There is a simple term for the fear of snakes, ophidiophobia, which can cause an extreme and intense fear of snakes.

Arkansas is home to 39 species of snakes, which also includes six medically significant species: the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake, Western Pygmy Rattlesnake, Timber Rattlesnake, Cottonmouth, and Copperhead, which have a hemotoxin in their venom, and the most significantly venomous snake, the Coral snake, which has a neurotoxin in its venom.

The difference between hemotoxins and neurotoxins, simply put: Hemotoxins destroy red blood cells, which also cause mechanical damage at the bite site, swelling, bruising, etc., whereas neurotoxins act on the nervous system, which is more lethal and destructive of nerve tissue.

Spring and fall are usually when snakes are most active and abundant. It is rare to see them out in the open on sweltering summer days, and usually snakes are only out and about in the early morning or evening hours, due to temperature drops. Likewise, snakes hibernate during the winter months.

Since fall is now upon us, we need to be more diligent and have a watchful eye out for them when venturing outside to enjoy the cooler weather, especially when raking leaves, gathering firewood or hiking. Copperhead bites are quite common when raking leaves because they camouflage so well. Their coloration of different shades of brown makes them harder to discern among leaf debris.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 7,000 to 8,000 snake bites yearly. Fortunately, only four or five people die on average of an envenomation within those numbers. Arkansas Children's Hospital averages 20-plus victims of bites yearly. Most bites are caused by Copperheads and occasional Cottonmouths and Rattlesnakes.

Treatment for snakebites has advanced over the years, as opposed to the old "cut and suck" snakebite kits where the victim would usually make an incision at the bite site and try to suck out any venom.

Today, emergency rooms have CroFab, a pharmaceutical-manufactured anti-venom that neutralizes the venom. They have other treatment options if you're injured by a bite, such as a "dry" bite where no venom was injected into the tissue but leaves the tell-tale puncture wounds, or a little amount of venom is injected, but not considered medically significant. The survival rate is extremely high now due to anti-venom offered if needed.

What should you do if you encounter a snake while hiking, raking leaves, or gathering firewood? Slowly back away from it. Despite an old myth that snakes can "chase" you, they don't. They know they cannot eat you; you are too big! They only strike in self-defense because you prod or step on them or have them cornered where they cannot crawl away and escape.

Another myth about snakes is that Rattlesnakes always "rattle" before they strike. Not true. What is true though, is that Rattlesnakes have "rattles" that are audible when they coil up in a defensive posture and sound that "warning" before they strike.

However, Rattlesnakes don't always have time to get into that defensive posture, because they are stepped on, and thus, will strike without "rattling." Snakes are generally farsighted and their inability to see close up is limited, which is why they strike when a threat is very close.

Yes, snakes have nostrils to breathe, but not to smell. They sense warm- and cold-blooded prey by using their forked tongues, which transfers scent to a Jacobson organ, which is inside their mouths on the roof. It is part of their olfactory system.

So be alert and diligent when outside and you encounter a snake at this time, and all times of the warmer months the year. Remember, snakes are our friends.

Randal Berry is founder of the Central Arkansas Herpetological Society and former reptile keeper at the Little Rock Zoo.