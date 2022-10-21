South Arkansas Arts Center breaks ground on $2M renovation

The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado officially broke ground on the multi-million dollar "Reaching Higher" facility renovations that the nonprofit began fundraising for in June.

Construction on the arts center actually began a couple weeks ago, and local residents – especially those whose children are enrolled at SAAC – have likely noticed the fencing around the primary entrance of the facility.

"Inside (demolition) has started, so the parking lot is fenced off, and inside we have a temporary wall at the end of the lobby with a fire exit. They've demo-ed the restroom downstairs," said Laura Allen, SAAC executive director. "Right now they're mainly working on demo and that porch right outside."

The $2 million renovation plan, outlined when the capital fundraising campaign was announced, includes rebuilding SAAC's west-facing façade while adding a check-in station, universally-accessible restrooms and an elevator on the first floor of the arts center.

Upstairs, all SAAC's classrooms and other educational spaces will be consolidated and a balcony dedicated to Richard Wharton, a member of the SAAC Board of Directors and architect, will be added.

"There's going to be a little bit of an additional footprint," Allen said. "It's not going to take up a whole lot of additional room, just that grass strip between the building and the parking lot, and we will gain a little bit of square footage inside."

The upgrades will also include the addition of a commercial catering kitchen to bolster the arts center's ability to host events, and safety features like regulation entrances and exits, stairways and a fire suppression system will be installed.

Fundraising for the project continues, Allen said. On Tuesday, SAAC reached the $1.5 million raised milestone, leaving only $500,000 still needed.

"The next things we're doing are grassroots kinds of things within the Arts Center. We're doing change bags for students, they're going home with little burlap sacks they can fill up with their change," Allen said. "We're going to count it on December 10 at their student artwork showcase, so we're going to see if everybody gives a little what their impact is."

Community donations are also still being accepted, and will be until the arts center reaches its $2 million goal.

Meanwhile, classes and art exhibits are ongoing every day at SAAC.

"It's a little bit of growing pains right now," Allen laughed. "Inside, we are using different restrooms – the women's restroom is actually gone right now ... and we're down a classroom upstairs and downstairs, so we're using an upstairs dressing room and we're using the gallery more."

Visitors are asked to use the Jefferson Street entrance while the parking lot is still fenced.

"We're trying to organize the parking situation with our many, many students in the afternoon and the many, many people who come to our events, but everyone is being patient right now," Allen said. "We have some very kind neighbors at the library and stadium who understand what we're going through."

Once the renovations are complete, though, any hassle will be easily forgotten.

"It's going to be worth it when it's done," Allen said. "This is for the next generation. This center's been here for 60 years almost; we have a wonderful, sturdy, well-built building and some very thoughtful founders who made it what it is and left it for this generation. We just need to keep it ready for the next generation."

To donate toward SAAC's "Reaching Higher" renovation project, one can visit SAAC at 110 E. 5th St.; mail a check, indicating that the funds are for the "Reaching Higher" campaign; or visit saac-arts.org and click the "Reaching Higher" button on the right side of the home page.

To learn more about SAAC and what's happening there now, visit saac-arts.org.