Special Edition! Plan your Halloween with this special Friday 13

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host a revamped Haunted Union this year, complete with a new name: the UAFS Haunted University. (Courtesy Photo/UAFS)

Rather than five fast suggestions for weekend fun in the River Valley, this week we offer a lucky 13 list of Halloween treats over the next 10 days:

1. Murder & Mayhem -- A hayride tour between museums, ghost stories, drinks, appetizers, dinner and more from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21-22 in downtown Fort Smith. Tickets are $125 and include three-course dinner, beverages and a souvenir lantern. Tickets at EventBrite. More information at fortsmithmuseum.org/events.

2. Spooky Story Times -- 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Dallas Street Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library; 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at the main library; and 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Windsor Branch. fortsmithlibrary.org.

3. Trunk or Treat -- With decorated trunks, treats and games provided by Baptist Health and others, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, northwest employee parking lot on the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street next to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

4. Pumpkin Coaster Crochet Craft -- 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Fort Smith Public Library. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org.

5. Halloween Story Time -- With Miss Shannon and a costume parade, 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Bookish, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

6. Halloween Hoopla -- With food, drinks, candy, prizes and games, noon-2 p.m. Oct. 29, River Park Events Building, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. fortsmithparks.com.

7. Boos and Brews -- Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 29, Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith. fortsmithbrewing.com/upcomingevents

8. UAFS Haunted University --With carnival games, trunk-or-treat and candy galore, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29, around the campus green with a haunted house in the campus center's Reynolds Room. uafs.edu/news/2022-haunted-union.php.

9. Halloween on Main -- With a zombie crawl at 6 p.m. and a costume parade at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 29, 614 Main St. in Van Buren. facebook.com/oldtownvanburen.

10. Witches Ride -- 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Grab your broom or bike for Halloween ride through historic downtown Fort Smith. Candy distributed along ride and awards given. Tickets $25 and a bag of candy. Walkers welcome. facebook.com/jlfortsmith

11. Trick-or-Treat -- All day Oct. 31, at all Fort Smith Library branches. fortsmithlibrary.org.

12. Ghouls on Garrison -- 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31, along Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. facebook.com/FTSmithAR

13. Cars and Candy -- With lots of candy, muscle cars, classic cars, imports, bikes and more, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: River Valley Friday Halloween 13

