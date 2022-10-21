Springdale man released from jail after being found not guilty of felony charges

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in 2020 was acquitted Wednesday of felony charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault of a household or family member and residential burglary.

A jury did find Mister Corey Chavis, 42, guilty of violating a domestic order of protection, a misdemeanor.

The woman testified Wednesday, describing different instances where she said Chavis raped her. She said she tried to get away from him in April 2020 and he held her down and had sex with her.

The woman obtained a protective order against Chavis. She said Chavis came to her home in November 2020 and she begged him to leave. She said Chavis choked her and carried her upstairs in her house and raped her.

She recorded a conversation between herself and Chavis in which she accused him of raping her. Prosecutors played the recording for the jury.

Chavis testified in his defense and denied raping the woman. He said he is not the type of man who would force a woman to have sex with him.

Chavis spent 691 days awaiting trial in the Benton County jail. He faced up to a year in jail on the misdemeanor conviction.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren ordered Chavis to pay a $2,500 fine, but suspended it on the condition Chavis has no contact with the woman.

Chavis wiped away tears after hearing the verdicts. His attorney, Peter Giardino, said his client had been confident the jury would find him not guilty of the charges. Giardino said he was grateful to the jury and for the professionalism of the prosecutors and Karren.

"My client had faith in his innocence and after closing arguments he looked at me and assured me he was going to be found not guilty," Giardino said.

Chavis was released from custody Thursday after a brief return to the jail.