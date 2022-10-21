GOLF

Randy Beaver Cup set for this weekend

Sixteen amateurs representing the Arkansas State Golf Association will face 16 PGA Chapter professionals this weekend in the 13th annual Randy Beaver Cup at the Hot Springs Country Club's Arlington Course.

There will be eight four-ball and eight foursome matches Saturday followed by 16 singles matches Sunday.

Each match is worth one point and ties are split if the match is a draw after 18 holes.

The defending-champion amateur team needs 16 points to retain the Beaver Cup, while the PGA Chapter team will need 16.5 points to win the title.

ATU's Cole earns GAC men's honor

Arkansas Tech senior transfer Jackson Cole was named the Great American Conference Men's Golfer of the Week following an individual medalist finish at the Newman Invitational, the league office announced Thursday.

Cole topped an 85-golfer field for his first career victory and shot a 1-under 215 across the 54-hole event.

HSU's Blount wins second award

For the second time this season, Henderson State senior Gracen Blount was named the Great American Conference Women's Golfer of the Week, the league announced Thursday. The honor comes after Blount picked up her first victory of the year at the Battle for the Belt.

The Hot Springs native topped a 26-player field during the HSU-hosted tournament at the Hot Springs Country Club. Blount won the event with a 5-over 221 54-hole score, including a field-best even-par 72 in the final round.

Through four tournaments this season, the reigning GAC Player of the Year has posted three top-10 finishes and carries a 74 stroke average, which is third on the team.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Wynne coach suspended

Wynne Coach Van Paschal was suspended with pay by the school Wednesday. The reason for the suspension was not specified.

KAIT-TV in Jonesboro first reported the firing. The station said the school resource officer with the Wynne Police Department is looking into an incident involving Paschal. It is not currently considered criminal, according to the report, but the department said that could change depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Assistant coach Clark McBride will serve as interim coach.

The Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1 5A-East) face Paragould (1-6, 0-4) today.

SOCCER

Stotts' late goal pushed ASU over Old Dominion

Darby Stotts scored with 28 seconds remaining to lift the Arkansas State women's team to a 1-0 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday in a Sun Belt Conference game at the ODU Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Va.

After a throw in reached the penalty area, Stotts played the ball toward the left side and gathered for a shot to the left post past the Monarchs keeper. It was Stotts' second consecutive game with the game-winning score and her fifth goal on the season, all over the past seven matches.

Olivia Luther registered her second consecutive shutout between the posts for the Red Wolves. Luther stopped all five shots the Monarchs placed on goal to improve to 7-3-1 with four shutouts. Old Dominion held a 15-6 shots advantage, 5-3 on goal.

The Red Wolves (8-5-2, 6-2-0 Sun Belt) have won six of their past seven matches, while Old Dominion fell to 5-8-2 and 3-4-1.

