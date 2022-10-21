Sections
The Southern Fried Podcast: Football's future at War Memorial

by Rex Nelson | Today at 9:17 a.m.

With football season in full swing, Justin Dorsey, manager of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, joins Rex Nelson on this week's episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Dorsey and Nelson discuss the future of Arkansas college football at War Memorial, the stadium’s expanding role as the hub of high school football in the state, and the growing number of out-of-state college games hosted there.

The lights don’t go out at War Memorial after football season, either. From soccer matches and concerts, to charity events and birthday parties, Dorsey and his staff are busy year-round. 

Dorsey, a former police officer and state park superintendent, has been managing the stadium since 2019 under the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

