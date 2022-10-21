This week’s high school football schedule

Today's games
7A-Central
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at Little Rock Central
Little Rock Southwest at Jonesboro
North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside
7A-West
Fort Smith Southside at Springdale Har-Ber
Rogers at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West
Springdale at Fayetteville
6A-East
Benton at Searcy
El Dorado at Sylvan Hills
Greene County Tech at West Memphis
Little Rock Catholic at Jacksonville
Marion at Sheridan
6A-West
Greenbrier at Pulaski Academy
Greenwood at Russellville
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home
Van Buren at Little Rock Christian
5A-Central
Joe T. Robinson at Mills
Morrilton at Pine Bluff
Vilonia at White Hall
Watson Chapel at Maumelle
5A-East
Southside Batesville at Valley View
Brookland at Batesville
Forrest City at Nettleton
Wynne at Paragould
5A-South
De Queen at Hot Springs Lakeside
Hope at Camden Fairview
Little Rock Parkview at Magnolia
Texarkana at Hot Springs
5A-West
Clarksville at Pea Ridge
Dardanelle at Harrison
Farmington at Shiloh Christian
Prairie Grove at Alma
4A-1
Berryville at Huntsville
Green Forest at Gravette
Lincoln at Gentry
Ozark at Elkins
4A-2
Lonoke at Bald Knob
Riverview at Harding Academy
Stuttgart at Heber Springs
4A-3
Harrisburg at Highland
Jonesboro West Side at Pocahontas
Rivercrest at Gosnell
Trumann at Blytheville
4A-4
Bauxite at Mayflower
Clinton at Pottsville
Dover at Central Arkansas Christian
Lamar at Little Rock Hall
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Ashdown
Nashville at Waldron
4A-8
Crossett at Helena-West Helena
McGehee at Dumas
Star City at Hamburg
Warren at Monticello
3A-1
Cedarville at Greenland
Charleston at Booneville
Hackett at West Fork
Lavaca at Mansfield
3A-2
Atkins at Yellville-Summit
Newport at Melbourne
Quitman at Perryville
3A-3
Manila at Hoxie
Palestine-Wheatley at Corning
Walnut Ridge at Osceola
3A-4
Glen Rose at Two Rivers
Magnet Cove at Jessieville
Paris at Centerpoint
3A-5
Horatio at Gurdon
Smackover at Prescott
3A-6
Barton at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Camden Harmony Grove at Fordyce
Rison at Lake Village
2A-1
Conway Christian at Mountainburg
Hector at Magazine
Johnson County Westside at Bigelow
2A-2
Clarendon at Marked Tree
Cross County at Des Arc
Earle at McCrory
Marianna at East Poinsett County
2A-3
Dierks at Poyen
Foreman at Murfreesboro
Mineral Springs at Mount Ida
2A-4
Bearden at England
Carlisle at Baptist Prep
Episcopal Collegiate at Hazen
Nonconference
Hampton at Junction City
Mena at Lafayette County
Parkers Chapel at Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest
8-Man
2A-North
Izard County at Augusta
Midland at Rector
2A-South
Dermott at Marvell
Mountain Pine at Woodlawn
Spring Hill at Strong
3A
Cedar Ridge at Mountain View
Fountain Lake at Cutter-Morning Star
Genoa Central at Subiaco Academy
Rose Bud at Marshall
Monday's game
8-Man
Rector 38, Brinkley 34