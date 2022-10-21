TONIGHT’S OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 2 CABOT AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Bryant: Buck James

RECORDS Cabot 6-1, 4-0 7A-Central; Bryant 6-0, 4-0

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won the past six meetings with Cabot. ...The Hornets have won 47 straight games against in-state competition. ... Cabot has defeated three top-10 opponents this season. ... Bryant sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

GREENBRIER AT NO. 3 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Greenbrier: Randy Tribble; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Greenbrier 2-5, 1-4 6A-West;Pulaski Academy 7-0, 5-0

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy beat Greenbrier in the Class 5A semifinals last season in their first meeting. ... The Bruins have won 35 straight games against in-state competition. ... Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby leads the state in passing yards. His top target, Jaylin McKinney, leads the state in receiving yards.

NO. 4 CONWAY AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Quigley Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Little Rock Central: George Shelton

RECORDS Conway 6-1, 3-1 7A-Central;Little Rock Central 0-7, 0-4

NOTEWORTHY Conway has won its past 10 games against Little Rock Central. ... Central is allowing 47 points per game and scoring 45.4 per game. ... Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo is fifth in the state in passing yards with 1,894.

ROGERS AT NO. 5 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Rogers: Chad Harbison; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Rogers 6-1, 3-1 7A-West; Bentonville 6-1, 4-0

NOTEWORTHY The Tigers have won the past 15 meetings between these teams. ... Rogers' last win over Bentonville came in 2006. ... Bentonville is scoring 41 points per game. ... Rogers is scoring 38.9 per game. ... The game will feature two of the state's top quarterbacks in Bentonville's Carter Nye and Rogers' Dane Williams.

NO. 6 GREENWOOD AT RUSSELLVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Cyclone Stadium, Russellville

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Russellville: Dave Wheeler

RECORDS Greenwood 6-1, 5–0 6A-West; Russellville 4-3, 4-2

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won its last five matchups with Russellville, with the latter's last win coming in the 2016 Class 6A state title game. ... Greenwood defeated No. 8 Lake Hamilton 24-0 last week. ... Russellville has won four straight conference games following an 0-2 start.

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC AT JACKSONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Titan Stadium, Jacksonville

COACHES Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman; Jacksonville: Eric Allen

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 7-0, 6-0 6A-East; Jacksonville 0-7, 0-6

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Catholic has won all four of its matchups with Jacksonville this century, including a 41-0 victory last season. ... This is the Rockets' first 7-0 start since 1989. ... The Rockets are holding opponents to 13.4 points per game. ... The Titans are allowing 42.4 points per game.

NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT MAGNOLIA

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Magnolia

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; Magnolia: Eric Allen

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 5-2, 4-0 5A-South; Magnolia 4-2, 2-2

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these teams. ... Magnolia is coming off back-to-back losses. ... Panthers running back Garrion Curry is fourth in the state with 1,342 rushing yards. ... Parkview's Jude Onuoha is tied for the fourth-most sacks in the state with seven.

NO. 10 BENTONVILLE WEST AT ROGERS HERITAGE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE David Gates Stadium, Rogers

COACHES Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt; Rogers Heritage: Eric Munoz

RECORDS Bentonville West 5-2, 3-1 7A-West; Rogers Heritage 3-4, 1-3

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville West has won all six of its games with Roger Heritage. ... Following a 2-0 start, the War Eagles has lost 4 of 5 games. ... Bentonville West wide receiver Ty Durham is eighth in the state with 757 receiving yards.

NOTE No. 8 Lake Hamilton is idle.