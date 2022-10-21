UA coaches hit road during bye week

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff are taking advantage of the Razorbacks' bye week to see commitments and other prospects.

Five coaches hit the road to the Dallas area Thursday to visit schools and see games. Pittman and the other assistants head out today.

College coaches are allowed to visit a prospect once during the evaluation period from Sept. 1 to Nov. 26.

Razorback general manager Butler Benton, who can't publicly mention recruits, said in-person evaluations of prospects are the best.

"I think it's huge to be able to go out to see guys and see guys play in their games," Benton said. "It's exciting for them [recruits] and exciting for us to see them live. There's nothing like Friday night lights to see them in the atmosphere and see them compete. It's one thing watching them on film, but to see it in-person and see how they act and how they react after a certain play. How they lead the team?"

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains were expected to watch Allen, Texas, play on the road against Denton Guyer on Thursday night. The Hogs are recruiting Allen junior quarterback Michael Hawkins and sophomore tight end Davon Mitchell.

Hawkins, 6-2, 185 pounds, is an ESPN 4-star recruit and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback nationally, while Mitchell, 6-4, 230 pounds, is rated the No. 1 tight end in the nation by 247 Sports. Both visited Fayetteville twice during the summer.

Briles is expected to visit a few schools in the Dallas area today before flying to watch junior 5-star receiver Ryan Wingo (6-2, 198) and St. Louis University High School play St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep tonight. Loggains will travel to Ashdown tonight to see tight end commitment Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith was expected to visit Dallas area schools Thursday and today before leaving to see 4-star running back commitment Isaiah Augustave (6-2, 200) of Naples, Fla., play tonight.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy also traveled to Dallas on Thursday to see ESPN 4-star junior offensive lineman Max Anderson (6-5, 290) of Frisco (Texas) Reedy play. He'll also venture up to St. Louis today to see offensive line commitment Paris Patterson (6-5, 335) and East St. Louis play tonight.

Linebacker coach Michael Scherer was expected to visit Dallas area schools Thursday. He's expected to visit nearby Melissa, Texas, this morning to check on junior defensive lineman Nigel Smith, a 4-star recruit.

Smith, 6-5, 250, visited the Hogs for the Alabama game on Oct. 1.

Scherer will watch linebacker commitment Brad Spence (6-3, 232) and Houston Klein Forest take on Tomball tonight.

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton will attend Tulsa Washington's home game against Muskogee to see watch 4-star receiver commitment Micah Tease (6-0, 180) play tonight.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will visit the Kansas City area today and see 4-star junior defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, junior linebacker Melvin Laster and others.

Nwaneri, 6-5, 250, of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, visited Arkansas for the Alabama game, while Laster, 6-2, 237 , of Liberty (Mo.) North has visited the Hogs several times.

When attending games, Arkansas coaches will make sure to be visible.

"Even though the coaches can't talk to them, for recruits to able to see them with an Arkansas jacket on, standing on the sideline, watching them warm up is big," Benton said. "Our coaches like to get out early to watch warmups and watch the teams come out."

Defensive line coach Deke Adams was expected to watch defensive tackle pledge Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320, of Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater play Thursday night. He'll visit area schools today and wrap up the day by seeing defensive tackle pledge Ian Geffrard, 6-4, 360, and Whitefield Academy play.

Cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman is also expected to be in the Atlanta area. He plans to see defensive back pledge RJ Johnson, 6-2, 200, of Eagle's Landing Christian, and class of 2024 4-star safety Ricardo Jones, 6-3, 190, of Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside, on Friday.

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain is expected to visit schools in the southern Alabama to see prospects, including 4-star junior quarterback Josh Flowers and junior linebacker defensive end Sterling Dixon.

Flowers, 6-3, 208, of Mobile (Ala.) Baker, attended an Arkansas camp in June and is planning to visit for the LSU game on Nov. 12. Dixon, 6-3, 210, of Mobile Christian, is a consensus 4-star prospect with an Arkansas offer.

Pittman is expected to visit the Little Rock area today to see three major 2024 targets, defensive lineman Charleston Collins, 6-5, 264, of Mills; defensive lineman TJ Lindsey, 6-4, 260, of Bryant; and running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, of Benton.

Pittman and Loggains saw 4-star Little Rock Christian junior quarterback Walker White, 6-4, 215, when the Warriors played at Shiloh Christian on Sept. 2.

UA coaches saw Hog defensive back commitments Christian Ford, Dallas Young, TJ Metcalf, defensive line pledges Kaleb James, Quincy Rhodes, and linebacker commitment Carson Dean previously this season.

