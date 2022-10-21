UAPB fires Gamble as head football coach

Doc Gamble has been fired as University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff head football coach.

The university confirmed Gamble's status in a news release Thursday afternoon, a day after Gamble said administrators told him a change was desired. UAPB (2-5, 0-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has lost five straight games and is on a bye week before returning to action Oct. 29 at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

"I was hoping to finish out the year," Gamble said Thursday. "I was in the last year of my contract. But they called me into the office [Wednesday] and told me they wanted to go in a different direction. They made it final today [Thursday]."

The firing took effect Thursday, as players took the week off and coaches went on the recruiting trail, Gamble said.

"We appreciate everything that Doc Gamble did for the program and we wish him the best with his future endeavors," Athletic Director Chris Robinson said.

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Don Treadwell has been named interim head coach. Treadwell, 62, was previously head coach at alma mater Miami University of Ohio from 2011-13 and offensive coordinator and interim head coach at Michigan State University from 2007-10, among other stops in his 37-year coaching career.

Teams with Treadwell on staff have made four NCAA Division I playoffs, including the 1991 national champion Youngstown State University Penguins, and played in 10 bowl games. He was selected for the NFL's Minority Fellowship Program with the San Francisco 49ers during a Super Bowl-winning season in 1989 and 1990.

Assistant coaches and other staff members were informed of Gamble's firing and then told players before they took their break, Gamble said. He added that many players reached out to him through calls and texts.

"Some of the players understood," Gamble said. "They've been through so many changes. The older guys who reached out know it's a business."

Gamble went 8-15 overall after winning his first four games at the helm. He was in his third season leading the Golden Lions and fifth overall with the program. He joined Cedric Thomas' staff in 2018 as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach and was promoted to head coach in April 2020.

The SWAC canceled the fall 2020 season and conducted a shortened spring 2021 season in which UAPB went 4-0 in the regular season and earned a berth in the conference championship game, losing to Alabama A&M University 40-33. The Golden Lions won their fall 2021 opener against Lane College but went through a seven-game losing streak while battling extensive injuries, primarily on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions replenished a thin secondary and Gamble hired five new assistant coaches during the offseason. They started this season 2-0 with wins at home over Lane (48-42) and North American University (76-3), but slipped into their current skid following a 63-7 loss at Oklahoma State University. The next game, UAPB led Alcorn State University by 11 points in the third quarter before the host Braves scored four unanswered touchdowns to take a 38-21 win.

Southern University then throttled UAPB 59-3 in Baton Rouge, and Texas Southern University won a back-and-forth affair, 24-17, to spoil the Lions' homecoming.

On Sunday, UAPB made up a 10-point deficit against Alabama A&M and tied the game twice before the Bulldogs converted the winning field goal with 5:59 left in a 34-31 win at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium. The game was moved from St. Louis after claims of "unfulfilled contract obligations" on the part of organizers led to the cancellation of the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic.

Injuries at key positions hit the Lions hard again, a big reason for the latest skid that Gamble cited. Fifth-year starting QB Skyler Perry has missed two of the last three games with injuries to his non-throwing hand and throwing shoulder, and Rylan Woods became the fourth linebacker sidelined with an injury during the Alabama A&M game.

Sophomore QB Jalen Macon is out six to eight weeks with a broken ankle, which left freshman Chancellor Edwards to start Sunday's game.

"When you're playing a bunch of young guys, you can't win with youngsters," Gamble said. "They'll make plays as they get older. The fourth-and-10 we didn't complete [on UAPB's final drive Sunday], those type of plays they'll make."

Gamble, a Cincinnati native, established his own recruiting trend by building a pipeline for players from Ohio to Pine Bluff. The current UAPB roster includes 15 Ohioans, including sophomore running back Kayvon Britten, the reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week who rushed for a career-high 277 yards Sunday.

A former quarterback at North Dakota State College of Science and the University of Tennessee at Martin, Gamble came to Pine Bluff after spending five seasons as wide receivers coach at Kent State University in Ohio. He's also been an assistant at Alcorn State and the University of Cincinnati, and he was head coach at Cincinnati's Withrow and Fairfield high schools.

A timeline for Gamble's permanent successor isn't known, but midseason firings typically allow athletic programs to get a headstart in a search.

"We will strive to continue to develop our current student-athletes and further enhance our program, pushing us into contention for SWAC titles," Robinson said. UAPB last won a conference title in 2012.

Meanwhile, what's next for Gamble isn't immediately certain.

"I'll bounce back," he said. "I'll bounce back soon. The only thing bothering me is, what do I do tomorrow? This is a strange day for me as far as being used to working on a schedule."

Don Treadwell file

• Age: 62

• Education: Miami University (Ohio), bachelor's in physical education, 1982

• Playing career: Oberlin (Ohio) High School, quarterback; Miami U., wide receiver, 1978-81 (All Mid-American Conference first team in 1980)

• Coaching career: Youngstown State University, offensive coordinator, 1986-91; Miami U., running backs/wide receivers, 1992-93; University of Cincinnati, wide receivers, 1994; Stanford University, running backs, 1995-96; Boston College, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks/wide receivers, 1997-98; North Carolina State University, running backs, 1999; Michigan State University, wide receivers, 2000-02; Ball State University, offensive coordinator/wide receivers, 2003; U. of Cincinnati, offensive coordinator/wide receivers, 2004-06; Michigan State, offensive coordinator/wide receivers/interim head coach, 2007-10; Miami U., head coach, 2011-13; Kent State, running backs coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, 2015-17; Michigan State, defensive backs/wide receivers, 2019; UAPB, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/wide receivers/interim head coach, 2020-present

Sources: American Football Database/UAPB