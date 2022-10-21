UAPB’s Gamble released as coach





Doc Gamble has been fired as University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff head football coach.

The university confirmed Gamble's status in a news release Thursday afternoon, a day after Gamble said administrators told him a change was desired. UAPB (2-5, 0-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has lost five straight games and is on a bye week before returning to action Oct. 29 at Florida A&M.

"I was hoping to finish out the year," Gamble said Thursday. "I was in the last year of my contract. But they called me into the office [Wednesday] and told me they wanted to go in a different direction. They made it final today [Thursday]."

The firing took effect Thursday, as players took the week off and coaches went on the recruiting trail, Gamble said.

"We appreciate everything that Doc Gamble did for the program and we wish him the best with his future endeavors," Athletic Director Chris Robinson said.

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Don Treadwell has been named interim head coach. Treadwell, 62, was previously head coach at alma mater Miami (Ohio) from 2011-13 and offensive coordinator and interim head coach at Michigan State from 2007-10, among other stops in his 37-year coaching career.

Teams with Treadwell on staff have made reached the FCS playoffs four times, including the 1991 national championship at Youngstown State, and played in 10 bowl games.

Assistant coaches and other staff members were informed of Gamble's firing and then told players before they took their break, Gamble said. He added that many players reached out to him through calls and texts.

"Some of the players understood," Gamble said. "They've been through so many changes. The older guys who reached out know it's a business."

Gamble went 8-15 overall after winning his first four games at the helm. He was in his third season leading the Golden Lions and fifth overall with the program. He joined Cedric Thomas' staff in 2018 as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach and was promoted to head coach in April 2020.

UAPB went 4-0 in a shortened spring 2021 season and reached the SWAC Championship Game, losing to Alabama A&M 40-33. The Golden Lions won their fall 2021 opener against Lane College but went through a seven-game losing streak.

Gamble hired five new assistant coaches during the offseason and Golden Lions started this season 2-0 with wins over Lane (48-42) and North American University (76-3), but slipped into their current skid following a 63-7 loss at Oklahoma State University. The next game, UAPB led Alcorn State by 11 points in the third quarter before the Braves scored four unanswered touchdowns to take a 38-21 win.

Southern then throttled UAPB 59-3 in Baton Rouge, and Texas Southern won a back-and-forth affair 24-17.

On Sunday, UAPB made up a 10-point deficit against Alabama A&M and tied the game twice before the Bulldogs converted the winning field goal with 5:59 left in a 34-31 win at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.

Fifth-year starting quarterback Skyler Perry has missed two of the past three games with injuries to his non-throwing hand and throwing shoulder, and Rylan Woods became the fourth linebacker sidelined with an injury during the Alabama A&M game.

Sophomore quarterback Jalen Macon is out six to eight weeks with a broken ankle, which left freshman Chancellor Edwards to start Sunday's game.

"When you're playing a bunch of young guys. You can't win with youngsters," Gamble said.

Gamble, a Cincinnati native, established his own recruiting trend by building a pipeline for players from Ohio to Pine Bluff. The current UAPB roster includes 15 Ohioans, including sophomore running back Kayvon Britten, the reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week who rushed for a career-high 277 yards Sunday.

A timeline for Gamble's permanent successor isn't known.

"We will strive to continue to develop our current student-athletes and further enhance our program, pushing us into contention for SWAC titles," Robinson said.

UAPB last won a conference title in 2012.

Meanwhile, what's next for Gamble isn't immediately certain.

"I'll bounce back," he said. "I'll bounce back soon. The only thing bothering me is, what do I do tomorrow? This is a strange day for me as far as being used to working on a schedule."

AGE 62

EDUCATION Miami (Ohio), bachelor’s in physical education, 1982

PLAYER CAREER Oberlin (Ohio) High School, quarterback; Miami (Ohio), wide receiver, 1978-81 (All Mid-American Conference first team in 1980)

COACHING CAREER Youngstown State, offensive coordinator, 1986-91; Miami (Ohio), running backs/wide receivers, 1992-93; Cincinnati, wide receivers, 1994; Stanford, running backs, 1995-96; Boston College, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks/wide receivers, 1997-98; North Carolina State, running backs, 1999; Michigan State, wide receivers, 2000-02; Ball State, offensive coordinator/wide receivers, 2003; Cincinnati, offensive coordinator/wide receivers, 2004-06; Michigan State, offensive coordinator/wide receivers/interim head coach, 2007-10; Miami (Ohio), head coach, 2011-13; Kent State, running backs coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, 2015-17; Michigan State, defensive backs/wide receivers, 2019; UAPB, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/wide receivers/interim head coach, 2020-present





