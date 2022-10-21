U.K. premier quits on day 44





LONDON -- The Conservative Party will have a new leader -- and Britain, a new prime minister -- installed next week after sweeping changes to existing rules that allow for a speedy contest.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her shock resignation Thursday after six turbulent weeks in office, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, and raising new questions about her country's role as a beacon of stability in the West.

There is broad consensus that this is one of the most chaotic days in British politics in modern history. Britons were shocked with the speed of the new government's unraveling. It marked a humbling, humiliating moment for a party that has been in power for 12 years.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Graham Brady, chair of the Conservative Party's powerful 1922 committee, said that anyone who wants to put their name forward for the leadership contest will need nominations from at least 100 Conservative members of Parliament.

In the last contest, prime minister hopefuls only needed 20 nominations to get to the next stage. That election took two months and involved multiple rounds of votes among Conservative Party lawmakers before two finalists competed for the support of the broader party faithful.

All stages of this contest will be concluded by Oct. 28.

The parliamentary math means that there could be a maximum of three candidates that go forward. If needed, members of Parliament will whittle that number down to two. The final two will then be voted on by the 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party. This vote will be conducted online.

Brady told reporters Thursday that nominations are open now and will close Monday at 2 p.m.

Truss will remain in her post until her successor is chosen.

Rumors were swirling on Thursday that Boris Johnson, 58, who delivered the Conservative Party a whopping majority in 2019 -- only to be brought down by a series of scandals -- is mulling over a return to Downing Street.

The Times of London reported that Johnson was considering it. Steven Swinford, the paper's political editor, said that Johnson was "taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest."

His critics disputed that his return would be in the national interest. Asked if he would mind facing Johnson again if he was back as leader, Labor leader Keir Starmer told the BBC, "no, I share the view that [Johnson] was unfit for office."

Johnson is the top pick among the 170,000 Conservative Party members. During the last contest, the members had the final say in who would be the next leader.

But would his own lawmakers rally behind him? He would need their support in the first phase of the contest (under the current rules, which may be changed later today). It wasn't so long ago that 41% of his own colleagues said that they didn't have confidence in Johnson's leadership. He was ultimately brought down following a wave of resignations from government officials and party members.

In the U.S., President Biden thanked Truss for working with the country on a number of issues during her brief administration, but added an opinion on the economic issues.

"She was a good partner on Russia and Ukraine, and the British are going to solve their problems, but she was a good partner," he said Thursday before leaving the White House.

"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends -- and that fact will never change," the president said in a statement earlier. "We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," the president added.

Truss's resignation led to the end of what has been deemed one of the most turbulent periods in British politics in recent history. The president criticized Truss's original economic plan earlier this month, calling it "a mistake."

"I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when -- anyway, I just think -- I disagreed with the policy, but that's up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me," he said.

Biden met Truss last month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The White House said the two leaders discussed challenges created by China and the need to continue supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the latest twist in British politics as "utter shambles."

"It [is] beyond hyperbole -- & parody," she wrote in a tweet. "Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price."

Sturgeon, Scotland's most senior politician and leader of the left-wing Scottish National Party, said a general election in Britain was now "a democratic imperative" in her criticism of the Conservative Party.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped Britain "can find stability as soon as possible" shortly after the resignation announcement.

"It's good for us, and it's good for Europe," he told reporters at a European Union summit. "It is important that Britain restores political stability very quickly."

In response to questions about Truss, Macron said he did not want to comment "on British political life," but that he had held several meetings with the embattled prime minister during her short term and that the two were "building a working relationship."

"On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go," he added.

In the post-Boris Johnson era, the country is now adrift about the way forward for Brexit and Britain's relation to Europe, for the economy, for immigration, for Northern Ireland, for climate change and for Ukraine.

Truss, the country's third female prime minister, was unable to save her embattled premiership even though she ditched her entire economic plan and replaced two key Cabinet posts over the past week.

"I cannot deliver the mandate for which I have been elected by the Conservative Party. I spoke to the king and notified him that I was resigning," she said in front of her residence at Downing Street.

A day after she told Parliament that she was a "fighter, not a quitter," Truss met with committee chair Brady, who knows exactly how many Conservative lawmakers have issued letters of no confidence in her leadership.

Truss has only been in office for 44 days. The previous record-holder for shortest-serving prime minister was George Canning, who lasted 119 days. He started on April 12, 1827 and died on Aug. 8, 1827.

Under her leadership, the poll ratings for the Conservative Party have tanked. If there were an election today, the Conservatives would almost be annihilated. YouGov, the pollster, said that she was the most unpopular prime minister the organization has ever tracked.

Truss came to office with a vision for a low-tax, small government state. But her plans, which included billions of unfunded tax cuts, spooked the markets and sent the pound plunging. It wasn't long before she was forced to jettison her agenda and fire her chancellor.

On Thursday morning, at least 16 of Truss's own lawmakers went on the record calling for her to resign after a chaotic and confusing 24 hours, which saw claims of bullying in Parliament and the resignation of the home secretary and may likely have been the final straw for the party.

Among those was Conservative lawmaker Sir Gary Streeter who tweeted, "sadly, it seems we must change leader BUT even if the angel Gabriel now takes over, the Parliamentary Party has to urgently rediscover discipline, mutual respect and teamwork if we are to (i) govern the UK well and (ii) avoid slaughter at the next election."

Labor leader Starmer, who hasn't had to do much more than sit back and watch his rivals implode, called for a general election "now."

"The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern," he said in a statement following the announcement. "The British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos."

Information for this article was contributed by Miriam Berger, Adam Taylor, Ellen Francis and Jennifer Hassan of The Washington Post.





Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, speaking Thursday outside Parliament in London, said anyone seeking to become the new prime minister will need the backing of at least 100 Conservative lawmakers. (AP/David Cliff)





