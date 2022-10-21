Washington County officials delay new pay plan over concerns of lack of input from elected officials, overall cost

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new pay plan for Washington County employees was delayed Thursday night after several county elected officials raised questions about how the plan was developed.

County Assessor Russell Hill told the justices of the peace the pay plan drafted by Patty Burchett, the county's human resources director, and Sidney Reynolds, the county's information technology director, was seriously flawed and had been done without any input from the elected officials.

"We have serious issues with the entire HR salary adjustment process and the manner in which it has been done," Hill said.

Hill said the elected officials, including County Clerk Becky Lewallen, County Collector Angela Wood, County Treasurer Bobby Hill, Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester and Sheriff Tim Helder, had been told June 29 the county had contracted with an new company to work on a salary plan but were not included in the process and never saw the data being used until the Friday before the plan was presented to the justices of the peace.

"Where is that data?" Russell Hill said. "We never saw it. How much did the county pay for it? Was the Personnel Committee notified? I spoke with JP [Lisa] Ecke and JP [Patrick] Deakins, and neither had heard anything about this company or that the county was even working with them. Why wasn't their data ever shared with us or the JPs? Why wasn't the Personnel Committee notified and part of this process? They are there to provide checks and balances. Throughout this entire process the executive and legislative branches of our county government have been left in the dark."

County Judge Joseph Wood said he supported the plan presented by Burchett and urged the justices of the peace to approve it.

Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, asked Burchett how much the changes would cost. Burchett said she didn't have a percentage increase but said the proposal would increase personnel costs by about $7.5 million.

"We can't pay for that," Duncan said. "We need to set a percentage range or a dollar range. We're going to have to majorly increase taxes if we're going to pay for that, and that's not happening. We need to cap this."

Lance Johnson, justice of the peace for District 1, said the county won't have a regular Personnel Committee meeting in November because the Quorum Court meeting room will be used for early voting. Other justices of the peace said space could be found, and Helder said the Sheriff's Office could accommodate the Quorum Court and provide space for a special meeting.

The Quorum Court voted unanimously to send the salary plan back to the Personnel Committee.

The justices of the peace voted to include some capital requests in the county's 2023 budget. A new vehicle for the Coroner's Office will cost $60,000, and mobile video recorders for the Sheriff's Office and Detention Center will cost $336,000.

The budget was on its first reading Thursday night and will remain on the agenda for the Quorum Court's November meeting.

The justices of the peace approved a request to provide about $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Returning Home program a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community. The money would fund the program for three years.

Also on Thursday, the justices of the peace took no action on a conditional use permit for the J&J Concrete Pumping business. The county's Planning Board in August voted to deny the business a permit. That decision was appealed to the Quorum Court, which heard the appeal at Thursday's meeting.

When the county's Planning and Zoning Board voted 6-1 to deny the permit, Neil Helm cast the lone vote in favor of the permit request.

The permit was being sought for about 6.6 acres of property at 20104 Sherry Road, east of Springdale. According to information from the planning staff, the business has been in operation at the site without a permit and the county sent a cease-and-desist letter to the owners in April. According to the planning office, neighbors began complaining about the business operation in December 2021 and the complaints continued through March. After the cease-and-desist letter was sent, the Sheriff's Office issued two citations to the owners for continuing to operate their business without a permit.

Comments from neighbors were unanimously opposed to the permit.

The Quorum Court heard the first reading of an ordinance denying the permit but left the ordinance on the agenda for the November meeting.