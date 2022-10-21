Sections
WATCH LIVE: Arkansas gubernatorial candidates face off in debate

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:59 a.m.
Arkansas' 2022 candidates for governor are (from left) Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington.

An Arkansas gubernatorial candidate debate is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway.

The event at 223 Beatrice Powell St. is open to the public.

Three people are running for the state’s highest elective office -- Democrat Chris Jones, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington.

They are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting starts Monday.

Arkansas PBS is presenting the debate. Sponsors include AARP Arkansas and the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

The debate will be broadcast again at 7 p.m. Friday.

[Video not playing? Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EGSZFERFso]

