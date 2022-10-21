WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senate debate to start at 1 p.m.





A debate with candidates vying for one of Arkansas’ U.S. Senate seats is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway.

The event at 223 Beatrice Powell St. is open to the public.

Three people are running -- incumbent Republican Sen. John Boozman, Democrat Natalie James, and Libertarian Kenneth Cates.

The general election is Nov. 8, and early voting starts Monday.

Arkansas PBS is presenting the debate. Sponsors include AARP Arkansas and the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

The debate will be broadcast again at 8 p.m. Friday.

