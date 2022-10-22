4A-7

ARKADELPHIA 41, ASHDOWN 12

ASHDOWN -- Quarterback Donovan Whitten accounted for six scores as Arkadelphia (7-0, 4-0 4A-7) remained undefeated with a win over Ashdown (5-3, 1-3).

Whitten completed 20 of 33 passes for 200 yards and 5 touchdowns and added 32 yards on the ground and another score on 14 carries.

Tripp Campbell recorded two receiving touchdowns and Carter Babb and Latonnieo Hughes each had a touchdown catch for the Badgers. DeAngelo Buckley added a rushing touchdown.

Kelbern Middleton, Tucker Guy and Zane Thompson had interceptions for Arkadelphia, and Marveon Berry added a fumble recovery.