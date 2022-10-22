Arkansas Baptist State Convention begins Monday

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention holds its 169th annual meeting next week at First Baptist Church Hot Springs.

Southern Baptist congregations from across the state will send representatives -- known as messengers -- to vote on official business and to get updates on the convention's activities.

Monday, preachers gather for the annual pastor's conference, featuring messages from the meeting's host pastor, John McCallum, and other ministers. Elsewhere, ministers' wives will have a conference of their own.

Formal convention business gets underway Tuesday.

Messengers at last year's meeting unanimously backed creation of a task force "to ensure the policies and procedures" of the convention "are above reproach in handling sexual abuse allegations."

Tuesday, they will hear from the task force's chairman, Brad Lewter, pastor of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

In addition to receiving a variety of committee reports and ministry updates, the messengers will also hear messages from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary President Jamie Dew and convention president Larry D. White, the pastor at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway.

A reception is scheduled for Tuesday night to honor Sonny Tucker, who is retiring as executive director, a position he had held since 2013.

Wednesday morning, elections will be held for next year's officers. Messengers can also submit resolutions to be debated.

Luncheons will be held for youth leaders, chaplains and for alumni of Southern Baptist seminaries in Fort Worth, New Orleans and Cordova, Tenn.

People launching churches in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and New York will be on hand all three days to discuss their work as will workers associated with the International Missions Board.

The Southern Baptist Convention is the nation's largest Protestant denomination, reporting 13.7 million members and 47,614 churches.

That includes 1,406 churches in Arkansas with 412,657 members, according to a report prepared by Lifeway Research.

Average in-person attendance in 2021 was 96,057 with another 47,736 viewing the services online, the report stated.