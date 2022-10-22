Arkansas Supreme Court orders discipline panel to turn over files on suspended judge

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday ordered a state judicial commission to turn over its case file on an El Dorado judge who agreed to undergo a two-month unpaid suspension rather than challenge misconduct accusations against him, a punishment that the high court approved earlier this month.

The state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission has argued that the records generated while investigating the claims made against Judge Robin Carroll of the 13th Judicial Circuit are confidential, citing one of the commission's rules, according to an opinion delivered Friday by the high court.

A majority of the high court justices countered that while the rule may shield the records from public view, the Supreme Court has the authority to review them and is "ultimately responsible for approving, modifying or rejecting the Commission's recommended sanction."

The commission must turn over the file by 4 p.m. Monday or appear in court to explain why it shouldn't be held in contempt of court. The record may be filed under seal, the opinion states.

David Sachar, director of the commission, could not be reached by phone Friday afternoon.

The commission's investigation found three instances in which Carroll, 51 dismissed cases improperly, failed to recuse himself after demonstrating bias, tried to influence Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in other courts or failed to diligently keep records and manage his docket.

The high court's approval of the suspension on Oct. 5 was given with the proviso that it review records before the suspension began on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 14, the court wrote in its opinion, the commission resubmitted documents related to the suspension while saying it could not provide the requested records it deems protected.

Justice Rhonda Wood dissented from the court's majority opinion, writing that she was concerned by the implication the order would have on other cases where such investigative records were not requested.

"And while this court has decided to exercise its judicial power to alter the current practice and order the files turned over, I don't think we should take that route in the middle of a case--especially when only two months ago we accepted an agreed suspension without ordering the same information," Wood wrote.

Wood is in favor of changing the committee's rule to allow the justices to review investigative records in uncontested cases. Otherwise they would need to reject future uncontested sanctions they were uncertain of without viewing those records.

Carroll is one of six judges in the six-county 13th Judicial Circuit that includes Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties. He presides over criminal cases in Calhoun, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties as well hearing civil cases in Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties. He also handles some probate cases in Calhoun County.

Licensed since 1996, Carroll was elected in 2012 without opposition after serving as the circuit's elected prosecutor for two terms before running for the Union County-based judgeship. He won re-election in 2014 and 2020, also unopposed. The position pays $180,129 a year.

Carroll was recognized as one of Arkansas Business magazine's "40 under 40" in 2001 when he was 30 years old in private practice while serving as legal counsel for the state Democratic Party, writing a newspaper column and preparing to take over as president of the El Dorado Rotary Club. In 1997, he was named one of 10 Outstanding Young Arkansans by the Arkansas Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette