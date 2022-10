BATESVILLE 51, BROOKLAND 7

BATESVILLE -- Batesville denied Brookland (1-7, 0-5 5A-East) its first conference win of the season, holding the Bearcats to one touchdown at Pioneer Stadium and staying within a game of 5A-East leader Valley View.

The Pioneers broke things open in the second half, scoring points with special teams and defense. Batesville (6-2, 4-1) blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown. The Pioneers capped the night with a 55-yard fumble recovery and return for a touchdown.