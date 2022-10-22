Bentonville schools superintendent to be evaluated for second time in 2022





BENTONVILLE -- The School Board plans to begin evaluating Superintendent Debbie Jones at its meeting Tuesday, months earlier than the process typically begins each year.

Past evaluations started in January of each year and usually wrapped up in February. At the end of each evaluation cycle, the board tacks another year onto the superintendent's contract to keep it a three-year contract. Other school boards operate similarly.

The upcoming evaluation cycle will start exactly two weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that will result in at least four of the seven current members dropping off the board. That's because board President Eric White and fellow members Brent Leas, Matt Burgess and Mike Swanson decided not to run for reelection.

Another current board member, Jennifer Faddis, is running against Gail Pianalto, a political newcomer, for the Zone 2 seat.

A total of 12 people are running for the five board seats up for election next month.

In February, following its last annual evaluation of the superintendent, the board agreed to give Jones a one-year contract extension and a raise. Jones' contract runs through June 2025. Her salary this school year is $254,800, according to district documents.

Pianalto called the early evaluation of Jones "unprecedented," adding there is no reason to rush it.

"It is quite disappointing to see this being pushed through with only eight months having passed since her last contract renewal and prior to the new board being seated next month," Pianalto said.

Several other board candidates did not return phone messages seeking comment this week.

White, board president, said an evaluation lasts all year and it begins by being open and transparent and communicating with Jones.

In the past, he said, the board has evaluated the superintendent when one new board member had just been elected, and that was tough for that member because they might not have had all the background needed to make an informed decision. The board will lose about 30 years of combined experience with the four -- and possibly five -- members who are leaving this cycle, he said.

The board will look at this past year's performance, and the new board can establish goals, direction and a strategic plan, White said.

Doing Jones' evaluation early fixes two potential problems, White said. First, it's unfair to put new board members in that position when they have not had formal training and might not have any background to do an evaluation. That training takes place in December, he said. The potential for election runoffs in two races also could impact candidates.

Second, this is fair to Jones, he said.

"Dr. Jones is the best superintendent in the state of Arkansas," White said. "She deserves to be treated fairly in the evaluation process."

Jones declined to comment on the matter Friday.

She has been Bentonville's superintendent since July 2016.



