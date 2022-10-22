Bryant pulls away from Cabot late





BRYANT – For a team that's hasn't been involved in many tight games over the past four seasons, Bryant showed it knows how to win the close ones, too, Friday night.

Quarterback Jordan Walker delivered when the state's top-ranked team needed him to as No. 1 Bryant held off a stiff challenge to beat No. 2 Cabot 24-10 in front of a huge and energetic crowd at Hornet Stadium.

Walker, a sophomore, accounted for two touchdowns during a three-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter, including a game-sealing 27-yard scoring toss to Cason Trickey with 1:59 to go, to carry Bryant (7-0, 5-0) to its 49th consecutive victory over an in-state opponent and 26th consecutive 7A-Central Conference win.





"I tell you, that was a good football team we just played," Bryant Coach Buck James said of Cabot. "It was unbelievable how good offensively and defensively they were. We just battled. We missed that game when we were supposed to play Denton Ryan (Texas), which would've helped us prepare for this one.

"These next two will help us as well, but I can't say enough about our kids. Cabot hit us in the mouth, but doggone it, we fought and fought."

The Hornets, who had won 24 of their last 25 league games by at least 12 points prior to Friday, had no choice but to scrap its way through this one because the Panthers forced them to.

Cabot (6-2, 4-1) used the running of Evion Jimerson and the timely passing of Abe Owen to stay step-for-step with Bryant throughout. The two teams were tied at 10-10 midway through the final quarter after the Panthers' Kade Martin' buried a 21-yard field with 7:56 remaining. But when the Hornets had to have an answer, Walker was the one who offered it up.

Following Martin's kick – which occurred after Cabot was held out of the end zone despite having a first-and-goal at the three – Walker drove Bryant 80 yards in just under three minutes and put the Hornets back in front with a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:03 showing.

Then, after Bryson Adamoh picked off Owen on fourth down during the Panthers' resulting drive, Walker hit Trickey for his clinching touchdown.

"Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and that's what I've told the guys all week long," James said. "There's going to be a time and point when somebody's gonna have to make a play that's the difference in the game. [Walker] made some big throws, and I think that's what we were missing earlier in the game at times.

"But once he started doing that, it kind of opened up our offense."

Walker finished 15-of-19 passing for 150 yards to go along with his passing and rushing scores. James Martin carried 13 times for 64 yards and a touchdown as well.

Owen was 16 of 30 for 197 yards, Jimerson ran 18 times for 70 yards, and Hayes Cox caught 5 passes for 98 yards for the Panthers, who suffered their seventh consecutive loss to the Hornets.

Cabot made a statement of sorts on its first possession, with Jimerson doing much of the heavy lifting.

After forcing Bryant to punt on the game's opening series, he carried seven times for 41 yards during a 12-play, 88-yard march that took nearly eight minutes off the clock. Owen eventually powered his way in for a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

But the Hornets swung back on their next opportunity. Bryant went 79 yards in 11 plays and tied it when Martin -- who had 43 yards on the ground on the drive -- strolled around the left side of the line for a 5-yard score with 10:55 remaining in the second quarter.

The teams exchanged punts on their ensuing tries before Bryant got the first big break to inch ahead. Tyler Mosely recovered a fumble by Owen after a T.J. Lindsey sack at the Panthers' 36. Six plays later, Stephen Fuller drilled a 35-yard field goal with 5:07 remaining to help the Hornets take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Cabot still didn't flinch after halftime and had chances to surge out front in the second half, namely on the series that ended in Martin's field goal. And in a game where both defenses weren't allowing much, touchdowns were pivotal.

"We made a few mistakes, but that's going to happen in a game like that," Cabot Coach Scott Reed explained. "To beat Bryant, you've got to do it all and take advantage of your opportunities. We had a chance to get a score and go ahead but we couldn't, and that put us a little behind.

"But we fought all night, and I'm just so proud of their effort. It was a great game by both teams, actually. ... we're getting closer."









Gallery: Cabot at Bryant Football







