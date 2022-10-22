Builder for WC school chosen

Watson Chapel School Board members voted to hire Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. of Little Rock as the contractor for a new high school to replace the 77-year-old junior high school building during a special meeting Thursday.

Alan Frazier, Christopher Dutton, Donnie Hartsfield and Kevin Moore voted for Baldwin & Shell. Board President Sandra Boone, Goldie Whitaker and Mack Milner were absent.

Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Tom Wilson informed the board it will take about four months for the contractors to secure permits and other legal documents before beginning construction. It will also take that much time, he said, for Lewis Architects of Little Rock to draw a plan.

"This board and I will tour some schools, and [a Lewis architect] will also give us an idea on design, and we can move forward," Wilson said.

It was not clear, however, how the selection of Baldwin & Shell will affect the cost of the project. The WCSD has a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a 92,500-square-foot high school at the location of the present junior high school.

The increase is expected to generate $8.6 million, which would cover more than the district's 25% share of an estimated $23 million deal toward facility upgrades. Under the agreement with the state Department of Education, the WCSD has 18 months to start construction.

Residents in the WCSD on Aug. 9 approved a 5.7-mill increase to 39.8 mills to cover the cost of construction and other campus upgrades across the district. Even with the increase, the millage rate is still the lowest among Jefferson County school districts.

The WCSD has already invested $500,000 into upgrades at Coleman Elementary, which serves students in grades 4-6.

The board then held a special meeting Sept. 19 to select the architectural firm. Board members selected Lewis based on a scoring rubric.