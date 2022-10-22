CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 49, HOPE 0

CAMDEN -- The Cardinals remained unbeaten in conference play after shutting out an opponent for the second straight week at Cardinal Field.

Camden Fairview (7-1, 4-0 5A-South) jumped out to a 35-0 lead before halftime and totaled 460 yards of offense. AJ Alsobrook ignited the Cardinals' offense with 11 carries for 29 yards and 3 touchdowns, while the Camden Fairview defense limited Hope (1-7, 1-4) to a mere 33 yards.

The Cardinals got two sacks apiece from DJ King and Kameron Eastham.