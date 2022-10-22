



DEAR CAR TALK: Why do electric-powered cars not have transmissions?

I understand that electric motors have full torque from the first spin and thus do not need a low gear, but don't they waste battery power when spinning at a very high RPM while being driven fast on level interstates? — Joseph

DEAR READER: The vast majority of electric cars don't have transmissions, because they don't need them.

The reason gas-powered cars have transmissions is because they have very little torque ("twisting power") at low speeds.

So, from a dead stop, a gasoline engine needs a transmission's low gear to multiply the engine's power by four or five times to get the vehicle moving.

But, by the time a gas-powered car is at highway speed, there's almost no transmission involved, and the ratio between engine speed and wheel speed is close to 1:1 — sometimes even less.

Electric motors don't need to have their power multiplied. You get full torque at very slow motor speeds. So, the electric motor can simply spin slowly when the car is moving slowly and spin faster as the car speeds up.

And, while you might be able to add a little bit of efficiency, or excess speed, to an electric car by employing a transmission, think about the downsides.

First of all, transmissions are expensive, so if you're only getting a marginal benefit, do you want to pay thousands more for your car?

Second, transmissions are heavy. So, they add weight, which reduces range and efficiency.

Technology may come along that changes the equation at some point. But right now, with the exception of an EV super-car like the Porsche Taycan, which uses a two-speed transmission to achieve higher speeds, and typically sells for about $200,000, you really don't see transmissions on electric cars, for pretty good reasons.

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, and that's a great vehicle for me. It has a rear backup camera with a display on the dash, auto headlights and windshield wipers, and blind spot detectors in the side mirrors.

A number of years ago, the blind spot detector went out. The dealer said it was a wiring problem and wanted $800 to fix it, which was too much for me at the time. Several years later, an independent mechanic told me the wires were too corroded to bother with and said to just leave it.

Fast forward to recent events. I had my windshield replaced recently, and, since then, there has been a gradual cascade of problems, all electrical in nature. First, my automatic headlights do not come on when it's raining as they should; only when it is dark will they light up. My automatic wipers do not come on when it rains anymore either. Lastly, my rear camera is off altogether.

The people who replaced the windshield said they did nothing to account for these things. Now, it seems that I might be on the hook for a lot more than the original $800. Did something go wrong in the windshield installation? If it is, in fact, the same wiring problems, am I looking at a hefty bill? Any suggestions please? Thanks. — Candace

DEAR READER: Wait. You said this was a great vehicle?

I think the rain-related problems (auto wipers and headlights that come on in the rain) are indeed related to the windshield replacement.

Both of those items rely on a rain sensor that's housed around the rearview mirror.

They had to remove that mirror to replace your windshield, and I'm guessing they broke or disconnected the sensor.

So, you should go back to them and tell them that your rain sensor hasn't worked since the windshield replacement and ask them to fix or replace it.

Now, did you replace the windshield because it was leaking? If so, that could explain corroded wires.

You'll need an updated estimate to replace that wiring and get your other systems running again.

But, before you ask your mechanic to do that, check the limit on your home equity line, and make sure he has had a recent tetanus booster.

If the work costs too much, and you just want a backup camera again, consider buying a wireless backup camera online and having your mechanic install it. That'll probably run you about $200. Good luck, Candace.

