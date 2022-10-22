Cardinals can’t stop Barton in 46-6 rout

Almost every time Dollarway pushed Barton into a pickle, the Bears found a way out.

Three of the Bears' first-half touchdowns came after they committed penalties, and Barton scored 30 points in the first quarter on its way to a 46-6 win over the Cardinals on Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals (0-8, 0-5 in 3A-6), who were celebrating homecoming, are down to one last opportunity to avoid their first winless season since 2017, next Friday at Drew Central. Barton (3-4, 2-2) remained in fifth place in Conference 3A-6 and stayed in playoff contention with the win.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," Dollarway Coach Martese Henry said. "I thought we had a good game plan. We just had too many miscues and didn't execute."

The two programs were powerhouses in small-school football through the 1980s and 1990s, posting long winning streaks and combining for 13 state championships. True to its form during the glory days, Barton dominated by scoring on five of seven drives, even having to overcome two fumbles and 11 first-half penalties for 100 yards.

Javarion Porter caught a touchdown pass and rushed for three more, including the opening score less than 3 minutes into the game. Barton rebounded from losing a fumble at the Dollarway 1 on its next drive by scoring a safety and extended the lead to 16-0 after a 34-yard Ne'Taveus Johnson touchdown run and Conner Willis conversion pass to A.J. Vaughn.

Willis zipped a pass to Porter, who took it 50 yards into the end zone with 7:17 still remaining in the first quarter, a sign that a long night was ahead for Dollarway.

"They [Dollarway] helped us out early," Barton Coach Spencer Adams said. "They made some mistakes we were able to capitalize on. I'm real proud of our execution and real proud of our defense."

Willis, who completed 7 of 12 passes for 188 yards, fired a 44-yard pass to Johnson down to the Dollarway 10. That led to a 2-yard carry for Porter and a 30-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the period.

Barton made it 38-0 after a 4-yard DeQuincy Wilson scoring run and Willis conversion pass to Porter.

Dollarway lost two first-half fumbles and was flagged four times for 45 yards. The Cardinals trailed 46-0 going into the fourth quarter, but a 38-yard completion from homecoming king D'marion Wallace to Jacorey Alexander set up Wallace's 2-yard touchdown run with 7:11 left that finally put Dollarway on the board.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Porter, who had 77 yards on eight carries. He ran 25 yards for his fourth touchdown to end the third quarter.

NEXT UP ...

Dollarway will close its season at Drew Central, and Barton will host Rison. Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m. next Friday.