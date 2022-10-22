Catios let feline friends be outside safely





Some people have a screened-in patio on their back porches to sit in during warm summer evenings to enjoy a drink and fresh air while staying free of pesky bugs.

Others use it as a sun and plant room, giving ample access to the sun and rain without worrying about leaf-eating critters.

But there's now a third reason to have a screened-in patio attached to the back of your house: your cat loves to be outside, but it could be killing innocent birds.

Luckily, there's something called a catio that can help. It's just what it sounds like: a cat version of a screened-in porch.

The nonprofit American Bird Conservancy estimates that cats worldwide combine to kill four billion animals worldwide each year and up to 500 million birds. Cats can also pick up illnesses from hunting birds, such as songbird fever, a name for salmonella in birds which can be passed on to felines and even humans.

"Cats are sick for a couple of days to a week or more. Up to 10% may die, especially if they are very young, very old, or otherwise immunosuppressed," Jennifer Coates, a doctor for the pet care information site PetMD, said in a blog post.

"Treatment for songbird fever includes supportive care (fluid therapy, anti-nausea medications, etc.), and antibiotics if the cat's condition warrants their use," Coates continued.

Most cats love going outside — they're naturally outdoor animals and love to hunt, climb trees and lounge in the sun. But it's not necessarily always good for them.

In addition to risks to wild birds, according to a study by the Animal Humane Society, the lifespan of outdoor cats is significantly shorter than their indoor counterparts. Cars, toxic plants and other wild animals are just a few of the many outdoor dangers that can shorten outdoor cats' lives by as much as 10 to 12 years, according to the study.

That's where a catio creates the best of both worlds.

A catio is precisely what it sounds like: an outdoor, enclosed patio for a cat. Its screened-in walls allow cats to sit outside in the fresh air and sun while avoiding the dangers and temptations that the outdoors pose.

Decorations and add-ons wise, the possibilities are endless. Ledges to jump up on, thick branches to climb, comfy chairs to sit on and dangling toys to play with are just a few options.

BENEFITS OF A CATIO

Aside from avoiding illnesses, a catio will help cat owners avoid the nasty business of disposing of dead animals that their furball brings home. The website Catio Spaces lists the top 10 benefits a catio brings for your pet.

Some benefits include protecting your cat from outdoor threats and reducing veterinary bills due to injuries, but others benefit humans, too.

If you have multiple cats, Catio Spaces notes that providing an outdoor space will give cats more territory to roam and additional outdoor simulation that could help reduce conflicts and behavioral problems between cats. Putting a litter box in the catio can also help reduce indoor odors.

If you build the catio large enough, you can also integrate a sitting chair for yourself, allowing for additional bonding time with your cat outdoors, which is healthy for both parties. Even if you're not outdoors with your pet, you'll have peace of mind knowing your cat is in a self-enclosure while still enjoying the outdoors.

MAKING OR BUYING A CATIO

While a full patio-size catio gives your cat the most space, it doesn't have to be large. The website Adventure Cats shows examples of two smaller types of catios that can be attached to a window.

One was made out of a chameleon cage, while the other is a dog cage repurposed to attach to the window. Adventure Cats also reminds people to build up if they can't build outward or wide. Cats enjoy climbing and sitting in high places, and you can easily build ledges for your cat to tower high above in their catio.

Directions to build your own small catio that can be adjusted to fit any window size can be found on Adventure Cats' website.

If you'd rather buy a catio, there are several websites from which you can order one. Catio World provides descriptions and links to several online options, such as pre-designed kits from Habitat Haven and Amazon.



