4A-4

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 41, DOVER 14

Grayson Wilson passed for two touchdowns and ran for two scores to lead Central Arkansas Christian (2-7, 2-5 4A-4) to a victory over Dover (2-6, 0-6) in North Little Rock.

Wilson completed 11 of 16 passes for 129 yards and had 95 rushing yards.

CAC led 14-6 in the first quarter thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run by Wilson and Wilson's 2-yard scoring pass to Jacob Henry. Dover's first-quarter score came on a 8-yard touchdown pass by Talbin Leavell.

Wilson accounted for two touchdowns in the second quarter – a 25-yard scoring pass to Henry and a 56-yard touchdown run. Jace Wooten added an 8-yard touchdown run and Henry returned an interception 33 yards for another score.

Defensively for CAC, Cooper Banks made eight tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss. Gus McConnell made five tackles and intercepted a pass. Zane Tafoya made seven tackles, including two for a loss.