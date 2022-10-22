Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville hosts Trunk or Treat Oct. 30

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts "Trunk or Treat" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. This is an outdoor event. If it rains, we will have a drive-through area for handing out candy. There will also be a photo opportunity.

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Also Christianity 101 will be at 9:45 in the Library and led by Pastor Hass.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. The Pantry begins distributing Thanksgiving sacks on Nov. 4. Sacks will include turkey breast, stuffing, chicken broth, pure pumpkin and evaporated milk. All this in addition to the standard groceries already offered.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts a family friendly Trunk or Treat with lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30.

On Sundays, Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m., ministry with children at 11:30 a.m., and youth group at 4 p.m. Worship is in person and on online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will host Bible Study Oct. 26. A dinner will be served to participants at 6 p.m. with the study session starting at 6:30. All are invited to Bible Study nights.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

Activities open to all: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The services are in Fellowship Hall, and the 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox. The 4 p.m. service on the third Sunday of each month is also livestreamed with a nursery.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Children's classes meet in Lower Knox. The adult Bible study meets in Calvin 203 and on Zoom. The Thoughtful Christians class meets in the church library and on Zoom. The Open Door Class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

FUPC offers many small groups for adults. These include a Presbyterian Women's Bible study and book groups, a men's breakfast and a men's lunch, Building Stronger Marriages, Hooks and Needles, and an online prayer group. For more information, visit the website or call the office.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will begin Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services, which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Small group meetings are planned in the homes of several members of the church for an introduction to our new pastor. Sign up in the church Narthex if you would like to attend.

Trunk or Treat for all children will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the west parking lot of the church. A hot dog dinner will be served.

Adult chancel choir practices at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Handbell practice is on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. Children's Choir has resumed under the direction of Lacy Hampton.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

Samaritan Fridays continue each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Opportunities for Youth/Student Discipleship include Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., when youth study "LIVE Simple Truths" -- connecting the dots between Scripture and issues teens face living in the 21st century. These classes will be led by Youth Coordinator Clayton Wormington.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.