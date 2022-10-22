COLUMNIST: Of course Donald Trump won’t answer the subpoena

Donald Trump's logorrheic response to the Jan. 6 committee's vote to subpoena him begins by all but acknowledging his culpability with a caps-lock reiteration of the lie that fueled the insurrection.

"Dear Chairman Thompson," Trump politely addresses the Mississippi Democrat leading the panel before executing an abrupt tonal shift: "THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!"

From that unorthodox opening--whatever happened to "Thank you for your recent correspondence"?--the twice-impeached ex-president belches forth 14 pages of the sort of what-aboutist conspiracy theorizing and schoolyard name-calling any casual observer of his career might expect.

What can't be found among any of the letter's nearly 3,000 words, however, is an answer to the committee's unanimous and succinct request that he testify under oath.

Some of Trump's remaining cronies did pepper the press with meaningless assurances of his eagerness to testify, which reporters dutifully transcribed. But those claims carry about as much weight as his overwrought, under-edited letter.

The former president's testimony, such as it is, will likely remain confined to such entrée-size word salads, anonymously sourced hearsay and Orwellian outbursts on his troubled social network, where his lies are literally rebranded as "truths." But he won't willingly testify in a forum where truths are sworn to and lies have legal repercussions.

On those occasions when Trump's fantasies have been forced into the clarifying light of legal consequences, they have withered. His lawyer Rudy Giuliani, for instance, called the Pennsylvania election an "absolute fraud" in an infamous 2020 appearance outside Philadelphia's Four Seasons--the landscaping company, not the hotel--but said absolutely the opposite when quizzed on the subject in a federal courtroom days later.

Last summer, after White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson offered damning testimony that Trump lunged at a driver who refused to take him to the riot, anonymous sources challenged her account in the press. But last week, committee member Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said another witness has since corroborated Hutchinson's story, adding that the panel has evidence of an attempt to obstruct testimony about the incident.

Trump's inevitable refusal to voluntarily testify is in contrast to the cooperation of a host of Republicans. They range from relatively low-level functionaries such as Hutchinson to ranking figures such as former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. As Thompson noted last week, most of the committee's evidence has come from Republicans.

Trump's posture is also at odds with his criticisms of others who have clammed up under pressure. He has equated invoking the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to an admission of guilt typical of a tight-lipped mobster.

Given the Department of Justice's spotty recent record of enforcing congressional subpoenas, even an unproductive exchange may be more than the Jan. 6 committee can expect from Trump. His missing testimony says more than a mountain of words meant to distract us from its absence.