Health fair at Altheimer today

Free covid-19 vaccines will be available at the Fall Health Fair and Community Engagement Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 222 S. Edline St. at Altheimer.

AFMC (Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care), the engagement day leaders, and Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the Pfizer vaccines for those 5 years old and older.

Booster shots will also be available. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 17. Appointments aren't necessary, according to a news release.

Arbor Day celebration set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will hold an Arbor Day Celebration at Southeast Arkansas College at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 in the McGeorge Hall Seminar Room.

The program will also include a tree planting outside the hall. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Details: Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

First Trinity to give away items

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host its monthly giveaway Oct. 26. Items will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis from 10 a.m. to noon or until all merchandise is gone, according to a news release.

Previously, the event included items such as small kitchen appliances, household goods, and healthcare products.

This event is in partnership with CityServe Arkansas, a non-profit organization that partners with churches to help meet the needs in the community. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Simmons declares $0.19 per share dividend.

Simmons First National Corp. announced Thursday that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on Jan. 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2022.

The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year, according to a news release.

The annual cash dividend rate of $0.76 for 2022 represents a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent, and 2022 represents the 113th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends.