7A-CENTRAL

CONWAY 49, LR CENTRAL 0

Five different Wampus Cats ran for touchdowns as Conway (7-1, 4-1) cruised to a 7A-Central win over winless Central at Quigley-Cox Stadium in Little Rock.

Donovyn Omolo threw for a score and 154 yards on 13-of-15 passing for the Wampus Cats.

Boogie Carr, Jayllen Chambers, La La Smith and Desmond Davidson added rushing touchdowns for Conway.