CROSSETT 21, HELENA-WEST HELENA 6

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Crossett limited the hosts to just six third-quarter points at Cad Polk Stadium, getting back to .500 in conference play.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a 2-yard rushing score from TayShawn Paskel, then doubled their advantage on Max Brooks' 40-yard touchdown pass.

Crossett (3-5, 3-3 4A-8) made it 21-0 in the third quarter on Brooks' 38-yard pass to Isiah Bunton before Helena-West Helena (1-8, 1-5) finally scored to end the Eagles' shutout bid.