2A-2

DES ARC 54, CROSS COUNTY 14

DES ARC – A big game from Trevion Reed powered Des Arc (4-3, 4-1 2A-2) to a blowout victory.

Reed rushed 10 times for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Eagles, who bounced back after last week's loss at Clarendon. Cache Flanagan added 50 yards and two touchdowns while Davion Bell had 70 yards and one score for Des Arc.

Flanagan, along with Ben Kearby, also had interceptions.