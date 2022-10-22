Diggs’ five scores spark Cobras’ win

HOT SPRINGS -- Fountain Lake's Juan Diggs set the pace early, recovering a fumble at the goal line for a 100-yard scoop-and-score touchdown for his first of five touchdowns, as the Cobras rolled the Cutter Morning Star Eagles 49-20 at Eagle Field on Friday night.

Diggs forced one fumble and recovered a second, but the senior primarily made his mark offensively, rushing 98 yards on 4 carries for 2 scores and reeling in seven passes for 175 yards and two TDs.

"He's made plays for us all year," said Fountain Lake Coach Kenny Shelton. "And, you know, I really think he's the best player in 8-man football, and hopefully, we've got a couple more games to make plays in."

The Cobras (6-2) advance to face Subiaco Academy next week at Allen Tillery Field, having defeated the Trojans 41-34 two weeks ago.

"The hard work got us here," Shelton said. "You know, we're 0-0, and it's win or stay at home. And so, this'll be the biggest game for these guys, and that's what our goal was all year long was to do what we need to do to make it to the finals and win this state championship. So I'm excited that we have the opportunity to have one more home game.

"Subiaco gave us all that we wanted. We got very lucky to get out of there with a win, so it's by no means going to be a cakewalk. I expect it to be a battle."

The Cobras started off strong, moving the ball 45 yards on nine plays on the opening drive, but the Eagles (0-7) made a big stop at their own 22 before marching down the field.

After getting down to the Cobras' 1, senior Clayton Weldon attempted the run, but he lost the ball at the goal line, where Diggs picked it up.

"I thought it was in, but at the same time, listen: I mean, it's football," Eagles Coach Nick Finley said of the scoop-and-score. "It happens. You know referees are gonna get some things wrong or right, you know, so you just got to live with it and go to the next play, which is what we preach. Next play mentality, shake it off, we can come back and be able to do some things."

Fountain Lake went up 34-0 on the Eagles, capping their fifth consecutive scoring drive with a 90-yard run by Diggs, his fourth of the night with 8:35 left in the first half.

The Eagles finally got on the board at the 6:46 mark as sophomore quarterback Peyton Mills found Weldon for a 10-yard pass to cap a four-play, 62-yard drive to pull within 34-6, but the Cobras scored twice more to push out to a 49-6 lead with 2:16 to go in the half.

Mills connected with senior Jock Simpson on an 11-yard touchdown pass to pull within 49-14 with 50 seconds left in the half after the successful pass to Keith Collins on the conversion. Senior Jeremiah Smith had a 32-yard reception from Mills to set the final with 1:25 left in the third quarter with a clock that ran non-stop the entire second half.

Fountain Lake senior Evan East had one catch for 27 yards for a touchdown, and classmate Nick Brey had three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Destyn Fields was 6-for-9 passing for 209 yards and 3 TDs.

Mills was 22-for-40 passing for 470 yards and 4 interceptions and 3 scores.

Weldon had nine catches for 188 yards and a score, but he was a big part of the team's defense as well.

Smith had 6 catches for 118 yards and a TD, and junior Jock Simpson had 3 catches for 53 yards and a TD.