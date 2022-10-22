Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Sports Opinion Newsletters Puzzles Obits Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

East Poinsett County 62, Marianna 12

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:30 a.m.

East Poinsett County 62, Marianna 12

LEPANTO -- East Poinsett County led wire-to-wire, scoring 48 unanswered points to bury Marianna.

The Warriors got touchdown runs of 53, 43 and four yards from Dennis Gaines and Cooper Argo ran for two touchdowns to go along with a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Smith. East Poinsett County (7-1, 4-1 2A-2) intercepted the Trojans four times, with Omar McCustion picking off two passes.

Marianna (0-7, 0-5) scored its first touchdown on a 55-yard run by Marktavious Roby.

Print Headline: EAST POINSETT COUNTY 62, MARIANNA 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT