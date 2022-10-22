East Poinsett County 62, Marianna 12

LEPANTO -- East Poinsett County led wire-to-wire, scoring 48 unanswered points to bury Marianna.

The Warriors got touchdown runs of 53, 43 and four yards from Dennis Gaines and Cooper Argo ran for two touchdowns to go along with a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Smith. East Poinsett County (7-1, 4-1 2A-2) intercepted the Trojans four times, with Omar McCustion picking off two passes.

Marianna (0-7, 0-5) scored its first touchdown on a 55-yard run by Marktavious Roby.