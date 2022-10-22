El Dorado churns past Sylvan Hills

El Dorado's Shadarious Plummer rushed for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass during the Wildcats' 37-19 victory over Sylvan Hills in Sherwood.

The Wildcats led 13-6 at the half after the Bears' Carlos Stephens picked up a fumble on an attempted punt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown with 1:09 left in the second quarter.

Sylvan Hills (2-7, 2-6 6A-East) looked to be driving for the tying score in the third before El Dorado (4-4, 4-3) forced a fumble on a fourth-and-5 from the 19. On the ensuing play, Jon Brooks Elia threw a short pass to DeAndra Burns Jr., who turned it into an 81-yard touchdown, triggering a run of 24 unanswered points by the Wildcats.

Plummer had 20 carries for 107 yards and 4 receptions for 93 yards. Burns had 4 receptions for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns to go with 4 rushes for 66 yards. Elia completed 12 of 22 passes for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns.

For the Bears, Dylan Harris had 24 carries for 144 yards.