2A-4

ENGLAND 50, BEARDEN 6

ENGLAND -- Chandler Cheeks accounted for 5 scores on 112 yards rushing and 206 yards through the air to lead England (3-4, 1-3 2A-4) to a win over Bearden (1-6, 1-3).

Cheeks' four touchdown throws went to Demario Carter (two), Josiah Mwakasinga, Jayquan Mays and Nelemiah Solee. Cheeks was 14-of-20 passing and his 112 rushing yards came on nine carries.