EU endorses $17.7B in aid for Ukraine

BRUSSELS -- European Union leaders gave the green light to a plan Friday to provide Ukraine with $17.7 billion in financial support over the next year, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is trying to spark a refugee exodus by destroying his country's energy infrastructure.

The plan, endorsed at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, would see the 27-nation bloc match U.S. financial support for war-ravaged Ukraine in monthly installments.

"Ukraine is telling us that they need approximately 3 to 4 billion euros per month to have enough resources for the basics," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She said the figure would be met in equal part by the EU and the U.S., plus additional money from international financial institutions.

"It is very important to Ukraine to have a predictable and stable flow of income," von der Leyen told reporters.

She said the EU is looking to provide about $1.5 billion each month, describing it as a funding amount that would be "stable and reliable."

The bloc's finance ministers have been tasked with coming up with a system for pulling together the money, which would come on top of the $8.87 billion in macro-financing support that the EU is already sending.

Von der Leyen also slammed Russia's "atrocious and deliberate" attacks on civilians and infrastructure. Nearly eight months into the war, Russia has increasingly targeted Ukraine's power stations, waterworks and other key infrastructure with missile and drone strikes.

In a speech to the leaders via video link Thursday, Zelenskyy said "attacks by Russian cruise missiles and Iranian combat drones have destroyed more than a third of our energy infrastructure."

Zelenskyy added: "Russia also provokes a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries," by attacking electricity and heating sources "so that as many Ukrainians as possible move to your countries."

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas described the targeting of civilian infrastructure as "pure terrorism."

Russia's attacks are meant to "make us afraid. It is to make us refrain from the decisions that we would otherwise make, and this is awful that it is possible to do this in the year 2022," Kallas told reporters.

Her Latvian counterpart, Krisjanis Karins, added: "Russia's war is becoming ever more brutal, now blatantly aimed not at the Ukrainian military but at Ukrainian citizens."

More than 4.3 million Ukrainian citizens have registered for temporary protection in the EU. Poland is hosting almost almost a third of them.

In a summit statement, the EU leaders affirmed that they "will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes" with continued political, military and economic support. They also said the bloc will "step up its humanitarian response, in particular for winter preparedness."

The EU is deeply divided over how to handle the arrival of migrants without authorization, an issue that lies at the heart of one of the bloc's biggest-ever political crises. But many countries, particularly in central and eastern Europe, so far have set aside their objections to welcome large numbers of war refugees from Ukraine.

The leaders also warned Belarus against helping Russia in the war. Ukraine's military leaders said this week that Russia is deploying aircraft and troops to Belarus and that Russian forces could attack from there to cut supply routes for Western weapons and equipment.

"The Belarusian regime must fully abide by its obligations under international law. The European Union remains ready to move quickly with further sanctions against Belarus," the summit statement said.

FIGHTING IN KHERSON

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country.

Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents.

The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the Kherson region -- one of four Moscow illegally annexed and put under Russian martial law -- to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army's general staff.

The Dnieper River figures prominently in the regional battle because it serves critical functions -- crossings for supplies, troops and civilians; drinking water for southern Ukraine and the annexed Crimean Peninsula; and power generation from a hydroelectric station.

Much of the area, including the power station and a canal feeding water to Crimea, is under Russian control.

Kremlin-installed Kherson officials said Ukrainian shelling of a Dnieper River ferry crossing killed two journalists working for a local TV station they set up under occupation. At least two other people were reported killed and 10 members of the broadcast crew and their relatives were wounded, Russia's Tass news agency reported.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern operational command, confirmed the Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge near the crossing but only during an overnight curfew Russian-installed officials put in place to avoid civilian casualties.

Russian-installed officials are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people from Kherson for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications. Ukraine's military reported Friday that bank employees, medical workers and teachers were relocating as the city's infrastructure wound down.

Kherson city, with a prewar population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas Russia captured when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds.

Another flashpoint on the Dnieper River is the Kakhovka dam, which creates a large reservoir and associated hydroelectric power station about 44 miles from Kherson city. Each side accuses the other of targeting the facilities. Russian-installed officials claim Ukrainian forces have been attacking the facilities in part to cut the water supply to Crimea.

Zelenskyy contends that the Russians plan to blow up the dam and power station to unleash 4.8 billion gallons of water and flood Kherson and dozens of other areas where hundreds of thousands of people live. He told the European Council on Thursday that Russia would then blame Ukraine.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

Defying international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions last month even though his forces don't control all the territory. Putin declared martial law in the regions as of Thursday to assert Russian authority in the face of military setbacks and strong international criticism.

In the Donetsk region, two people were killed in Russian shelling of the city of Bakhmut, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the province's Ukrainian governor. Russian troops have been unable to advance toward the city for more than a month.

In the capital of the eastern Ukraine's recently reclaimed Kharkiv region, nine people were wounded in two Russian attacks, according to Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. In the city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian S-300 missile strike Friday wounded three people and damaged a residential building, a school and infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reached out to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday for their first phone call since May 13. Defense officials have said the Russians had not responded to U.S. efforts to set up calls.

Russia's deployment of aircraft and troops to air bases in Belarus raised the specter of another front on Ukraine's northern border.

"We're not going anywhere today. ... If you do not want to fight with us, then we will not, there will be no war," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

The Ukrainian army's general staff has warned that Belarus could attack to cut supply routes of Western weapons and equipment. Belarus' intervention could also divert Ukraine's resources and weaken its southern counteroffensive.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Putin's war has backfired.

"President Putin thinks that these attacks will somehow break the will of Ukrainian people. Instead, he is only deepening their resolve to defend their country," Blinken told reporters Friday. "Moscow can knock out the lights across Ukraine, but it cannot, it will not, extinguish the Ukrainian spirit. President Putin thought he could divide the trans-Atlantic alliance. Instead, he's brought us even closer together."





TURKEY-SWEDEN MEETING

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has agreed to meet with Sweden's new prime minister in Ankara to discuss the Scandinavian country's bid to join NATO, describing the visit as an opportunity to test Stockholm's "sincerity" in meeting Turkey's conditions.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden abandoned a long-standing policy of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year with neighboring Finland. Turkey, already a member of the military alliance, threatened to block the process.

Erdogan's government placed a series of demands on Stockholm, in particular to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara accuses of terrorism and considers to be national security threats.

The Turkish leader said he accepted Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's request to visit the Turkish capital.

NATO operates by consensus, so Sweden and Finland need Turkey's approval to join. The parliaments of Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify their accession.

"Our stance has not changed," Erdogan said. "There is no compromise in the fight against terrorism and we have no intention of making any concessions."

Meanwhile, Sweden's new foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, said the government "attaches the highest priority to our NATO accession." He described a possible meeting between Kristersson and Erdogan as positive news.

"We believe that everything will lead to what we expect: namely, the ratification of and by the Turkish parliament," Billstrom said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lorne Cook, Sabra Ayres, Hanna Arhirova and staff members of The Associated Press.

