For Bruce Westerman

We've noted Bruce Westerman's behind-the-scenes effectiveness before. The U.S. representative for Arkansas' Fourth District is no carnival barker, as do evolve so many of his colleagues (from both sides of the aisle).

As the ranking Republican, the Hot Springs incumbent will chair the all-important House Committee on Natural Resources, through which energy bills are run, should the GOP reclaim a majority as expected.

And thus would common sense return to its leadership. Terms like "compassionate conservative" and "conservation conservative" need not exist only in the past. Representative Westerman is a conservative who prioritizes conservation.

The lone licensed forester in Congress, he recognizes our poor stewardship of this borrowed world. And it doesn't require a forester, or a marine biologist, or a climate scientist, to do so. But he also recognizes there's no magic Green pill to make all our problems disappear, and his leadership on Resources will reflect as much.

America doesn't have to grovel before Saudi sheiks, put millions out of work or jeopardize both its energy and national security (China is overtaking the United States in oil refining capacity) simply to check a box that will deliver little more than votes.

In May, he co-authored a guest commentary with Resources colleague Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) for The Hill. The piece lamented President Biden's "hostile" stance on domestic energy, which emboldens bad actors such as Red China and Russia.

"Here's the hard truth the Biden administration doesn't want to admit: If we're not producing and refining oil and natural gas here at home, we are importing it from somewhere else. As much as we support an all-of-the-above energy approach that includes renewable resources, we simply cannot power our transportation system on electricity, much less New York City on solar panels and wind turbines, without baseload energy backing them up. Anyone who says otherwise is lying to you."

Representative Westerman says he favors an energy approach that includes robust research, development, innovation and improved efficiency. Such an approach would improve domestic numbers plus allow developing nations a fighting chance to, you know, develop.

Bruce Westerman's leadership is good for the country, and it's been good for his district and Arkansas. Since defeating popular former FEMA savant James Lee Witt in the 2014 general election with more than 53 percent of the vote, the congressman has been re-elected with ease three times, never falling below 66.7 percent of the vote.

We anticipate a similar result on Nov. 8, and endorse one as well.