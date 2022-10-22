The big question we would have for French Hill: How does he have time to be a U.S. representative? He's all over the place.

You'll find him at the chamber one minute, and Camp Robinson the next. He'll travel to Europe for a meeting with allies staring down V.V. Putin, then he's giving a speech in Washington about the violence inflicted on Christians in Africa and the Middle East.

We've mentioned this before, but it's worth repeating: We once found him in a small room on a weekend in central Arkansas with folks putting together care packages for those suffering in Syria. There were fewer than a dozen people there, doing good work. And not a media camera in sight. What is the saying about doing the right thing when nobody is looking?

Even those who know the name French Hill might not know that he is an economics graduate from Vanderbilt. (Where, on Saturday afternoons in the fall, the football crowd holds up signs like: "Keep it down, fellas, we're trying to study.") And he went into banking. Which is why he is so often picked by presidents and congressional leaders to keep a watch on economic matters.

He's a member of the House Committee on Financial Services. And the lead Republican of the Housing, Community Development and Insurance subcommittee. He was appointed to the CARES Act oversight commission. And if the House goes Republican next month, as it is favored to do, French Hill would have even more influence.

Before he was elected to the House (in 2015), French Hill created a local bank (!) and was a deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury. Also, a senior aide to President George H.W. Bush.

If you notice a pattern here, we're happy you don't misunderstand. French Hill is an economics expert, and if Congress is ever going to implement policies that take on inflation, record debt, the yearly deficit, bogus budgets, difficult trade deals, etc., it's going to need more U.S. representatives like French Hill. We like the fact that a money guy like Congressman Hill is carrying on the tradition of the Golden Fleece Award, too.

Historically Black colleges. Religious freedom around the world. (And not just for his religion.) Covid policy oversight. French Hill has become a leader in several VIP areas--Very Important Projects.

And he's a man of principle and conviction. For the best example of that, Google "35 Republicans who voted for Jan. 6 commission."

French Hill deserves your vote in the Second Congressional District. He's worked hard--and smart, and principled--for years to earn it.