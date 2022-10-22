FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 55, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 44

SPRINGDALE — Fort Smith Southside rushed for 499 yards as a team and wiped out a 10-point deficit to claim a road win over Springdale Har-Ber.

The Mavericks (3-5, 2-3 7A-West) trailed 31-21 at halftime but used a big second half to rally for the win.

Isaac Gregory rushed for 282 yards and his touchdown and two-point conversion catch gave Southside a 41-38 with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter. It was his long touchdown run later that pushed Southside’s lead to 48-38 with under five minutes left.

Har-Ber led 38-33 after three quarters. But Gregory had help. Quarterback Carter Zimmerman also rushed for more than 150 yards. The Mavericks averaged more than 10 yards per carry with 499 yards on 49 carries.

The Wildcats (1-7, 1-3) recovered a Southside fumble and went 85 yards to for a 28-21 lead late in the second quarter. Trae Serrano finished the deal with a 4-yard run with 49 seconds left in the half. Senior Justin Gomez nailed a 37-yard field goal at the end of the half to give the Wildcats the 31-21 lead. The Mavericks led 21-14 after a quarter thanks to a two touchdown runs by Zimmerman.

