HARDING ACADEMY 44, RIVERVIEW 6

SEARCY -- Owen Miller threw four touchdown passes, three in the second quarter, to help Harding Academy (7-0, 4-0 4A-2) vanquish Riverview at home and keep its perfect season intact.

Harding Academy sprinted to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter on the strength of a 55-yard touchdown strike from Miller to Wyatt Simmons, a 3-yard touchdown run by Heath Griffin, and a safety by Levi Mercer, who also made five tackles for loss in the first half.

In the second quarter, Miller threw touchdown passes of 51 yards to Kyler Hoover and to Landon Koch for 11 and 4 yards.

Koch padded Harding Academy's lead in the third quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Graham Smith.

Kicker Kyle Ferrie made five of five extra-point attempts.