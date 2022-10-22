DEAR HELOISE: Giving gifts these days is usually non-traditional. With almost everything being done online, gift givers often forget to identify themselves. My daughter had a beautiful wedding and wedding shower this summer. She and her new husband received many lovely gifts. Unfortunately, nearly half of the gifts arrived with no signature or indication of the sender. They are anxious to thank everyone for their generosity, but not knowing who sent the item is making that very difficult.

When sending gifts online, please be sure to identify yourself to the receiver. If you are unsure whether your name will appear to the receiver, please send a text, email or written note to them stating what your gift is and when you sent it. This will also help to confirm that your gift was delivered.

Thank you so much for your column.

-- Vickie Joseph,

Wheeling, W.Va.

DEAR HELOISE: Here's another use for coffee filters. When I was teaching, I used coffee filters to hold the popcorn that I gave my class for reward day or during a movie. I now use the filters around the house for chips, popcorn, etc., and holding small beads or craft items. They are perfect for separating small pieces of Legos when my grandsons are working on a project. I keep a stack above the microwave to cover food being reheated. Always looking for an easy clean up.

-- Patty L.,

Bakersfield, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I have found that when I clean my hummingbird feeders, if I use an old electric toothbrush, I can get in all the little nooks and crannies for a better clean. Also, after I clean my fridge's glass shelves, I put vinyl or plastic place mats on them, and I just wipe the place mat when needed. This saves taking glass shelves out to clean as often.

-- Rose, in Alabama

DEAR HELOISE: Here's another solution to keep sponges from becoming smelly: I make a cup of tea twice a day. I pour some boiling water over my sponge. The sponges wear out before they get smelly.

-- M.R.C., Rutland, Vt.

