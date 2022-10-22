Sections
High school football scores

by Todd Pearce | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Football

Friday's games

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant 24, Cabot 10

Conway 49, Little Rock Central 0

Jonesboro 45, Little Rock Southwest 28

North Little Rock 38, Fort Smith Northside 14

7A-WEST

Bentonville 44, Rogers 16

Bentonville West 63, Rogers Heritage 21

Fayetteville 35, Springdale 6

Fort Smith Southside 58, Springdale Har-Ber 44

6A-EAST

Benton 62, Searcy 28

El Dorado 37, Sylvan Hills 19

Little Rock Catholic 42, Jacksonville 6

Marion 43, Sheridan 7

West Memphis 42, Greene County Tech 29

6A-WEST

Greenwood 42, Russellville 21

Little Rock Christian 47, Van Buren 14

Mountain Home 44, Siloam Springs 17

Pulaski Academy 50, Greenbrier 14

5A-CENTRAL

Joe T. Robinson 29, Mills 28

Maumelle 39, Watson Chapel 38

Morrilton 28, Pine Bluff 13

Vilonia 37, White Hall 17

5A-EAST

Batesville 51, Brookland 7

Nettleton 34, Forrest City 20

Wynne 35, Paragould 7

Valley View 21, Southside Batesville 14

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview 49, Hope 0

Hot Springs 55, Texarkana 15

Hot Springs Lakeside 35, De Queen 12

Little Rock Parkview 42, Magnolia 28

5A-WEST

Harrison 56, Dardanelle 13

Pea Ridge 47, Clarksville 14

Prairie Grove 45, Alma 30

Shiloh Christian 51, Farmington 30

4A-1

Elkins 48, Ozark 21

Gentry 56, Lincoln 21

Gravette 43, Green Forest 3

Huntsville 49, Berryville 28

4A-2

Harding Academy 44, Riverview 6

Lonoke 29, Bald Knob 0

Stuttgart 38, Heber Springs 6

4A-3

Highland 58, Harrisburg 26

Pocahontas 41, Jonesboro Westside 7

Rivercrest 48, Gosnell 20

Trumann 31, Blytheville 15

4A-4

Bauxite 22, Mayflower 3

Central Arkansas Christian 41, Dover 14

Lamar 64, Little Rock Hall 32

Pottsville 56, Clinton 39

4A-7

Arkadelphia 41, Ashdown 12

Nashville 41, Waldron 6

4A-8

Crossett 21, Helena-West Helena 6

McGehee 41, Dumas 6

Star City 36, Hamburg 0

Warren 34, Monticello 0

3A-1

Charleston 42, Booneville 14

Greenland 42, Cedarville 8

Mansfield 21, Lavaca 20

West Fork 42, Hackett 0

3A-2

Melbourne 29, Newport 20

Quitman 48, Perryville 34

Yellville-Summit 44, Atkins 20

3A-3

Corning 57, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Hoxie 48, Manila 0

Osceola 34, Walnut Ridge 22

3A-4

Centerpoint 42, Paris 7

Glen Rose 35, Two Rivers 8

Magnet Cove 36, Jessieville 7

3A-5

Gurdon 35, Horatio 8

Prescott 47, Smackover 20

3A-6

Barton 46, Pine Bluff Dollarway 10

Camden Harmony Grove 60, Fordyce 14

Rison 49, Lake Village 34

2A-1

Bigelow 44, Johnson County Westside 14

Conway Christian 40, Mountainburg 0

Hector 41, Magazine 15

2A-2

Des Arc 54, Cross County 14

Earle 18, McCrory 14

East Poinsett County 62, Marianna 12

Marked Tree 44, Clarendon 30

2A-3

Dierks 21, Poyen 20

Mount Ida 35, Mineral Springs 6

Murfreesboro 54, Foreman 0

2A-4

Carlisle 48, Baptist Prep 13

England 50, Bearden 6

Hazen 46, Episcopal Collegiate 0

NONCONFERENCE

Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest 42, Parkers Chapel 24

Junction City 63, Hampton 22

Mena 48, Lafayette County 12

8-Man

2A-NORTH

Izard County 52, Augusta 6

Rector 46, Midland 12

2A-SOUTH

Marvell 44, Dermott 6

Mountain Pine 38, Woodlawn 28

Strong 14, Spring Hill 6

3A

Fountain Lake 49, Cutter-Morning Star 20

Marshall 60, Rose Bud 6

Mountain View 54, Cedar Ridge 12

Subiaco Academy 46, Genoa Central 22

Monday's game

8-Man

Rector 38, Brinkley 34

Print Headline: High school football scores

