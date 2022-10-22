High school football scores

Friday's games
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant 24, Cabot 10
Conway 49, Little Rock Central 0
Jonesboro 45, Little Rock Southwest 28
North Little Rock 38, Fort Smith Northside 14
7A-WEST
Bentonville 44, Rogers 16
Bentonville West 63, Rogers Heritage 21
Fayetteville 35, Springdale 6
Fort Smith Southside 58, Springdale Har-Ber 44
6A-EAST
Benton 62, Searcy 28
El Dorado 37, Sylvan Hills 19
Little Rock Catholic 42, Jacksonville 6
Marion 43, Sheridan 7
West Memphis 42, Greene County Tech 29
6A-WEST
Greenwood 42, Russellville 21
Little Rock Christian 47, Van Buren 14
Mountain Home 44, Siloam Springs 17
Pulaski Academy 50, Greenbrier 14
5A-CENTRAL
Joe T. Robinson 29, Mills 28
Maumelle 39, Watson Chapel 38
Morrilton 28, Pine Bluff 13
Vilonia 37, White Hall 17
5A-EAST
Batesville 51, Brookland 7
Nettleton 34, Forrest City 20
Wynne 35, Paragould 7
Valley View 21, Southside Batesville 14
5A-SOUTH
Camden Fairview 49, Hope 0
Hot Springs 55, Texarkana 15
Hot Springs Lakeside 35, De Queen 12
Little Rock Parkview 42, Magnolia 28
5A-WEST
Harrison 56, Dardanelle 13
Pea Ridge 47, Clarksville 14
Prairie Grove 45, Alma 30
Shiloh Christian 51, Farmington 30
4A-1
Elkins 48, Ozark 21
Gentry 56, Lincoln 21
Gravette 43, Green Forest 3
Huntsville 49, Berryville 28
4A-2
Harding Academy 44, Riverview 6
Lonoke 29, Bald Knob 0
Stuttgart 38, Heber Springs 6
4A-3
Highland 58, Harrisburg 26
Pocahontas 41, Jonesboro Westside 7
Rivercrest 48, Gosnell 20
Trumann 31, Blytheville 15
4A-4
Bauxite 22, Mayflower 3
Central Arkansas Christian 41, Dover 14
Lamar 64, Little Rock Hall 32
Pottsville 56, Clinton 39
4A-7
Arkadelphia 41, Ashdown 12
Nashville 41, Waldron 6
4A-8
Crossett 21, Helena-West Helena 6
McGehee 41, Dumas 6
Star City 36, Hamburg 0
Warren 34, Monticello 0
3A-1
Charleston 42, Booneville 14
Greenland 42, Cedarville 8
Mansfield 21, Lavaca 20
West Fork 42, Hackett 0
3A-2
Melbourne 29, Newport 20
Quitman 48, Perryville 34
Yellville-Summit 44, Atkins 20
3A-3
Corning 57, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Hoxie 48, Manila 0
Osceola 34, Walnut Ridge 22
3A-4
Centerpoint 42, Paris 7
Glen Rose 35, Two Rivers 8
Magnet Cove 36, Jessieville 7
3A-5
Gurdon 35, Horatio 8
Prescott 47, Smackover 20
3A-6
Barton 46, Pine Bluff Dollarway 10
Camden Harmony Grove 60, Fordyce 14
Rison 49, Lake Village 34
2A-1
Bigelow 44, Johnson County Westside 14
Conway Christian 40, Mountainburg 0
Hector 41, Magazine 15
2A-2
Des Arc 54, Cross County 14
Earle 18, McCrory 14
East Poinsett County 62, Marianna 12
Marked Tree 44, Clarendon 30
2A-3
Dierks 21, Poyen 20
Mount Ida 35, Mineral Springs 6
Murfreesboro 54, Foreman 0
2A-4
Carlisle 48, Baptist Prep 13
England 50, Bearden 6
Hazen 46, Episcopal Collegiate 0
NONCONFERENCE
Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest 42, Parkers Chapel 24
Junction City 63, Hampton 22
Mena 48, Lafayette County 12
8-Man
2A-NORTH
Izard County 52, Augusta 6
Rector 46, Midland 12
2A-SOUTH
Marvell 44, Dermott 6
Mountain Pine 38, Woodlawn 28
Strong 14, Spring Hill 6
3A
Fountain Lake 49, Cutter-Morning Star 20
Marshall 60, Rose Bud 6
Mountain View 54, Cedar Ridge 12
Subiaco Academy 46, Genoa Central 22
Monday's game
8-Man
Rector 38, Brinkley 34