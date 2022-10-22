



Happy birthday (Oct. 22): You'll find joy in self-expression, and you'll know the peace of having nothing to prove. Feeling love and worthiness in just being you is a well-deserved state that's been a long time coming. More highlights: a relationship of nonstop fun, a prize or discovery that will be the envy of many, and the guts to enroll.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have the resources to nudge things in a favorable direction and the vision to know exactly which way that is. Recalling a time when you had resources but no vision, or vice versa, you can appreciate the position you're in now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are those who get paid to approve of things, and you can see why their compensation is fair. Today you'll feel the weight of responsibility as people seek your approval, and the more they seek it, the less you want to give it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Hang around happy people. They are lighter and brighter. Buoyed by the joy inside them, they need less from the world, so it is easier for them to be selfless and generous. You'll benefit from their influence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will choose a behavior that represents who you want to be and repeat until it's a pattern. The pattern becomes a groove, the groove becomes a style, the style becomes what you're known for — your brand, in a sense.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Intelligence questions everything, including its own intelligence. If a person is convinced of being 100% right, they cannot learn and therefore there's nothing to teach them. Move along to open-minded prospects.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've a sense that you should cut your losses and start back at the beginning. It's not defeat; it's efficiency. Trying to fix things will be messier and more difficult than starting over from scratch.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't approach decisions with too serious a mind. Unless it's a matter of life or death it shouldn't be treated with the gravity of such. If it's hard to lighten up, one can at least resolve not to let things get any heavier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Success will depend on correctly reading the room. You can only do this when you are able to observe the nuances at play. It takes a quiet mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are no shortcuts. Whether a person climbs their way up or starts off in the higher position, to stay at any elevation, everything below it must be learned. Today brings a continuance of education.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your rituals for self-care will work well, yet you still feel these practices are an indulgence. You fear becoming insufferably entitled. Do you really think this would happen just because you advocated for yourself without guilt?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may look back and cringe at what you did, but this is a good sign — an indication of your growth. You may need to change paths. Better to do this now than to stubbornly stick to what's not working.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be aesthetically discerning and may even be accused of having excellent taste. You won't be a snob about it, though. You'll share what works for you and help others achieve the same lovely living as you.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE DAY

Make a Difference Day lands in the final hours of the Libran sun. Mercury forms a lucky angle to Saturn, finishing a retrograde, and there’s a show of solidarity from the sun and Venus. All this action in the realm of relationships calls for gestures of appreciation. We need each other. How we show up for one another makes the difference.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Physician and author Deepak Chopra is among the biggest celebrities of the New Age movement. Whether he’s debating with the world’s top scientists, discussing the afterlife with spiritual leaders or hanging out with Lady Gaga, this Libran guru (with natal moon in Libra too) brings a spark of air sign intellect and a breath of fresh levity to the subject of enlightenment.



