3A-3

HOXIE 48, MANILA 0

HOXIE -- Sage Treadwell passed for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns as Hoxie (6-2, 4-0 3A-3) handed Manila (3-5, 3-1) its first 3A-3 Conference loss of the season.

Hoxie rolled up a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run by Camden Brooks and a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mattheis Hobbs.

In the second quarter, Hoxie extended its lead to 21-0 on a 6-yard touchdown run by Brooks.

Then, Hoxie took to the air as Treadwell threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Anglin and then tossed touchdown passes of 18 and 7 yards to Kaden Glenn.

Prechton Wilkerson added a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Wilkerson gained 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Brooks caught two passes for 25 yards and two touchdowns.