• Daniel Larsen, police commander in Atherton, Calif., said cadaver dogs had alerted to possible human remains, but none were found when a car was dug up from about 5 feet down in the yard of a $15 million home, with bags of concrete throughout the vehicle.

• Brandon Kaiser was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting two judges in an altercation outside a White Castle restaurant in Indianapolis, with the judges returning to the bench after serving suspensions.

• John Grismore, a fired deputy in Franklin County, Vt., who remains the only candidate on the ballot for sheriff, was charged with simple assault in the kicking of a shackled prisoner, and both political parties are now supporting a write-in candidate.

• London Breed, San Francisco mayor, issued an apology for comments linking immigrants to drug dealing, namely that many of those arrested on fentanyl charges are Honduran, which drew condemnation from Hispanic groups and community members.

• Nick Tilsen of an Indigenous rights group said "let this be a warning to the city of Rapid City" as the U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a South Dakota hotel, alleging they violated the civil rights of American Indians by turning them away when they sought to book a room.

• Steve Sviggum of the University of Minnesota board of regents, said "let me unequivocally apologize" for questioning whether a college's declining enrollment was linked to an overemphasis on diversity, saying he's willing to learn and must do better.

• Jeanette Cowherd, former superintendent of a Missouri school district, said the episode caused the most disruption she ever saw in 40 years in education, and now there's a federal lawsuit over a "petition" posted by bickering students that suggested restarting slavery.

• Terry Roe of Burlington, N.D., was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a scheme to supply $20 million worth of substandard clothing and gear made in China to the U.S. military for the sake of a $60,000 payoff.

• Rick Snodgrass, a U.S. Forest Service "burn boss" in Oregon, was arrested and released conditionally after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land, with a district attorney saying his federal badge "will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly."