Lamar 64, Little Rock Hall 32

Lamar had its highest-scoring outing of the season as it outpaced Little Rock Hall for a road win.

Lamar (6-2, 4-2 4A-4) took a 43-20 lead into halftime, thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Damien Hendrix and three by Jarrett Dalton.

Jonathan Rice, Caleb Green and Levi Horn each had second-half rushing touchdowns as Lamar cruised past Hall (1-6, 1-5).

Pottsville 56, Clinton 39

POTTSVILLE — The Apaches used a heavy dose of their run game and held Clinton scoreless in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Through three quarters, Pottsville (5-4, 5-2 4A-4) led Clinton (6-2, 4-2) 42-39. Pottsville scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to extend its lead and hold off any late comeback.

Running back Bricen Villareal led Potts-ville on the ground with 29 carries for 205 of his team’s 383 rushing yards. Villareal also scored six of Pottsville’s eight touchdowns.

Quarterback Jobe Chalk led the way for Clinton, completing 18 of 30 passes for 278 yards and 5 touchdowns.

