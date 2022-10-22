Part of the problem

In Monday's ADG was an article titled "Election deniers on ballot, Biden warns." Where was this article? At the bottom of page 5A where no one will see it. The article explains that Bloomberg News has identified 254 Republicans who have either said the 2020 election was stolen or cast doubt on its legitimacy.

This fact is hugely important. This fact should be your headline at least weekly, but without the "Biden warns" in the title, which makes it look like an attack by the Democrats. The headline should say "Election deniers on ballot," period. It has been proven that there was no election fraud in the 2020 election. Our democracy now hangs in the balance because of the Big Lie.

Very poor job, ADG. You are part of the problem, not the solution.

JOHN SLATER

Little Rock

On chancellor search

It was almost inevitable there would be criticism of the University of Arkansas trustees as the selection of a new chancellor was delayed. In addition, given the diversity of today's thoughts and beliefs, it is almost certain that some will react negatively with any selection the trustees make. Nonetheless, it was sad to see a letter in this newspaper criticizing their efforts.

While it is unfortunate in some respects, one should understand that debating who will best serve the university over the next few years must be done in secret. It is also certain there are pluses and minuses about every candidate, and the ultimate decision may be largely guided by subjective, rather than objective, observations.

In the long run, for any organization to be successful, there must be faith in its leadership. One could demonstrate that faith by accepting whomever the trustees select so one can get a taste of the future of the university under their leadership in the coming years. The trustees are established leaders in various parts of our state, and they volunteer their time and knowledge in helping to lead the university. Moreover, it is certain their decision about the qualifications the chancellor should have will largely depend upon where they believe the people of Arkansas want the university to be tomorrow, rather than looking in its rearview mirror.

I, for one, believe the person the trustees ultimately select will move the university forward in a direction that will continue to make it a leader in higher education, both in Arkansas and across our country.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

About violent crime

Regarding French Hill's letter to the editor on Oct. 9, Mr. Hill stated, "Across our nation, we've seen the rate of violent crime increase--especially against our men and women in law enforcement." But I'm sure the violence directed toward law enforcement by citizens of the political right on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection is fine. I want nothing to do with that type of Commitment to America.

TRACY AHLERT

Fort Smith

Rethink raise formula

"The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer" is an often-heard catchphrase. That is how things work every time there is an across-the-board pay raise, or when there is an increase in Social Security benefits. In 2023, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent. As an example, if a retiree has a monthly Social Security benefit of $800, the additional income will be $70 per month. If he/she has a monthly benefit of $2,000, the increase will be $174. If the retiree's monthly benefit is $3,500, the increase will be $304.

I guess I have just never understood why there is not some other more equitable or kinder and gentler formula for distributing these increases. Imagine if your current benefit is $800 per month and you were to receive a $304 monthly increase; this would be life-changing! If your monthly benefit is $3,500 and you were to receive a $70 increase, for most folks it would not change a thing. We might say "too bad" for those at the bottom; if they had worked harder, they could benefit more. We might say "fantastic" if we are at the top and get the $304 increase, giving us more discretionary income.

The higher-income recipients are more likely to have a pension from employment, have home equity, an IRA, a 401(k), or inherited wealth, and they are less likely to spend the raise. Poor people, or those at or near the bottom, don't have the advantages of having extra wealth because they have merely been scraping by paycheck-to-paycheck most of their lives. They will spend 100 percent of their raise, stimulating the economy.

The current system perpetuates the already high disparity of wealth in the United States. Why not just give those at the bottom a higher percentage increase than those at the very top? Would this be socialism? I am not sure what the solution is. Just a thought ...

PATRICIA PHILLIPS

Little Rock